Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal



Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) rose nearly 3% on Monday after Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. said it would be acquiring the company in a transaction valued at $7.7 billion, including its outstanding debt.

Dun & Bradstreet provides business decisioning data and analytics that enable companies worldwide to improve their business performance.

Under the terms of the deal, Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $9.15 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The stock was trading at $8.99 on Monday afternoon.

Clearlake will fund the transaction using a combination of equity and debt financing.

The agreement has also factored in a 30-day “go-shop” period under which Dun & Bradstreet will have the right to terminate the agreement and enter into a superior proposal, subject to the conditions and procedures specified in the merger agreement.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. Upon completion, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

The Dun & Bradstreet Board has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote to approve the merger at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders.

Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and James Pade, Partner at Clearlake, said that as companies become more data-centric in their decision-making, the firm sees vast potential for Dun & Bradstreet to deliver AI-powered solutions to its global client base.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (83/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by year-high message volume.

DNB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:53 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DNB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:53 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user commended the deal.

Another believes the stock is undervalued at current levels.

DNB shares have lost nearly 28% in 2025 and are down over 6% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

