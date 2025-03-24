Tamim Iqbal undergoes emergency angioplasty after suffering cardiac arrest during domestic match

Read Full Article

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal underwent an emergency angioplasty after suffering from a massive heart attack during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on Monday, March 24.

Tamim Iqbal was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Sporting Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan - Ground 3. The 36-year-old was fielding for Mohammedan after Shinepuku decided to bat first. However, after just one over, Iqbal started to feel sudden pain on his chest, prompting medical attention. The veteran Bangladeshi batter left the field and immediately rushed to the KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home (formerly Fazilatunnesa Hospital) to meet the doctors.

However, Tamim Iqbal’s health condition worsened as he became conscious, immediately taken in an ambulance to the same hospital, where he met the doctors. This created panic among the players from both sides. The match was halted for sometime after Iqbal was rushed to the hospital, but resumed. Mohammed Sporting Club defeated Shinepukur Sporting Club by seven wickets after chasing down a 224-run target in 42.2 overs.

Tamim Iqbal’s health update

After undergoing several rounds of tests, it was revealed that there was a blockage in Tamim Iqbal’s arteries, which was the reason behind his cardiac arrest. The team of doctors at KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home decided to perform angioplasty and angiogram to remove the blockage. The medical bulletin further added the procedure went smoothly and Tamim Iqbal is currently under observation.

“He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage. The medical procedure has gone smoothly.” KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home medical bulletin read.

“He is currently under observation. The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly," the medical bulletin added.

‘Tamim Iqbal was in good spirits during the toss’: BKSP cricket coach

BKSP coach Montu Datta revealed that Tamim Iqbal did not have any problem as he looked healthy and in good spirits at the toss. However, as the match progressed, Mohammedan Sporting Club skipper felt uneasiness and left the venue all along in his car to visit the doctor at the KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home.

“He was in good spirits during the toss. When he felt sick, he left the field and took his own car to the hospital.” Montu Datta said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo

“The doctors there did not want to let him leave at the time, but Tamim left anyway and was arranging an air ambulance himself," he added.

