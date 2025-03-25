user
user

Novo Nordisk Signs $2B Deal For Obesity Drug With Chinese Biotech: Retail Sentiment Improves

Novo Nordisk will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the drug UBT251, while United Biotechnology will, however, retain the rights to the drug in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Novo Nordisk Signs $2B Deal For Obesity Drug With Chinese Biotech: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Monday entered into an exclusive license agreement worth up to $2 billion with China-based United Biotechnology (Hengqin) Co. for a drug used to treat obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases.

Novo Nordisk will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the drug UBT251. United Biotechnology will, however, retain the rights to the drug in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

United Biotechnology is a wholly-owned unit of China-based United Laboratories International Holdings.

The company recently initiated a phase two trial for UBT251 in people with overweight or obesity in China.

The unit will be eligible to receive an upfront payment of $200 million and milestone payments of up to $1.8 billion from Novo Nordisk and tiered royalties on net sales as part of the agreement.

In a recent clinical trial for the drug conducted in China, United Biotechnology noted that the average weight of the people who completed the trial with high doses of the drug decreased by 15.1% from baseline, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

The company added that closing the transaction between the two companies will be subject to regulatory clearance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Novo Nordisk shares climbed to the ‘bullish’ territory (58/100) from ‘neutral’ while message volume jumped from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ over the past 24 hours.  

Screenshot 2025-03-24 at 1.24.09 PM.png NVO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:20 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user questioned the new agreement.  

Novo Nordisk shares traded 2% lower on Monday afternoon. The stock is down 14% this year and nearly 42% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Air Lease Stock Rallies On $328M Insurance Settlement Proceeds: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Overtakes Tesla To Cross $100 Billion: Retail’s Elated

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Overtakes Tesla To Cross $100 Billion: Retail’s Elated

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal

Steel Dynamics, Nucor Stocks Gain After UBS Upgrade Driven By Trump’s Tariff Protections – Retail Enthusiasm Remains Muted

Steel Dynamics, Nucor Stocks Gain After UBS Upgrade Driven By Trump’s Tariff Protections – Retail Enthusiasm Remains Muted

Generac Holdings Stock Surges After Bank Of America Reinstates Coverage With ‘Buy’ Rating — Retail Stays Optimistic

Generac Holdings Stock Surges After Bank Of America Reinstates Coverage With ‘Buy’ Rating — Retail Stays Optimistic

Bitcoin ETFs Lead Crypto Funds Recovery To Break 5-Week Downtrend, But Ethereum Outflows Persist

Bitcoin ETFs Lead Crypto Funds Recovery To Break 5-Week Downtrend, But Ethereum Outflows Persist

Recent Stories

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 25, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 25, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Numerology Predictions Today, March 25, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 25, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Overtakes Tesla To Cross $100 Billion: Retail’s Elated

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Overtakes Tesla To Cross $100 Billion: Retail’s Elated

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Rallies On $7.7B Acquisition By Clearlake Capital: Retail Cheers The Deal

Steel Dynamics, Nucor Stocks Gain After UBS Upgrade Driven By Trump’s Tariff Protections – Retail Enthusiasm Remains Muted

Steel Dynamics, Nucor Stocks Gain After UBS Upgrade Driven By Trump’s Tariff Protections – Retail Enthusiasm Remains Muted

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon