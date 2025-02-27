Will rampant racism in Spain push Vinicius Junior to accept record-breaking Saudi move?

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior faces renewed racist abuse in Spain, fueling speculation over a potential record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has once again found himself at the center of a racism storm, raising fresh concerns over his long-term future at the club. The Brazilian star was subjected to racist abuse during Los Blancos’ 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

A Real Sociedad supporter was caught on camera making a monkey gesture toward Vinicius, marking yet another instance of vile abuse aimed at the 24-year-old. This latest incident follows previous racist attacks in La Liga, including at the Mestalla and Son Moix stadiums. Despite harsher punishments being introduced for offenders, racism remains a persistent issue in Spanish football.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

The incident has reignited speculation over Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid, with Saudi Arabia reportedly preparing a record-breaking 200 million-pound bid for the winger. According to The Telegraph, the Saudi Pro League (SPL) is keen on making Vinicius its next marquee signing, with Al-Hilal emerging as a potential destination.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2027, and club officials have been pushing for a long-term extension. However, with Kylian Mbappe joining Madrid this summer, Vinicius’ preferred position on the left flank has been under threat. The French superstar’s arrival, coupled with Rodrygo Goes’ presence, have force Madrid to make tough decisions in attack.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The lucrative Saudi offer presents an alternative. If Vinicius were to accept, the transfer would surpass Neymar’s 2017 move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, making it the most expensive deal in football history. Al-Hilal, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), is said to be leading the chase and could offer Vinicius a chance to become the face of Saudi football.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid are unwilling to part ways with one of their key players, but reports suggest they would consider a sale if Vinicius expresses a desire to leave. While the Brazilian has publicly expressed love for Madrid, the repeated instances of racism in Spain may influence his decision.

 

Spanish football authorities are expected to investigate the latest racist abuse, with La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation likely to take action. However, given the repeated failures to eradicate racism from the game, Vinicius may be left wondering whether his long-term future lies away from Spain.

