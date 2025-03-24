IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails CSK batter Rachin Ravindra's performance in the clash against MI

Read Full Article

Following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shared his thoughts on opener Rachin Ravindra's innings and what impressed him the most.

Rachin Ravindra played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs from 45 balls, which included four maximums and two boundaries. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and batted until the last ball of the Chennai innings after opening the batting at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2025: CSK's Rachin Ravindra opens up on batting with 'legend' Dhoni after match-winning fifty against MI

"His contribution was crucial, especially in the partnerships he built. Ruturaj played fluently, striking at 200 on a surface that wasn't easy to bat on. However, the skill and temperament required on this wicket were exemplified by Rachin Ravindra. He anchored the innings and guided his team to victory, which was great to witness. It also served as a clear blueprint for Chennai at home," JioStar expert Kane Williamson said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed toppled MI's batting

Recapping the match, a spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) restricted MI to 36/3 before a 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped MI get back in the game. Noor Ahmad (4/18) delivered a game-changing spell as MI lost wickets regularly. Deepak Chahar (28* in 15 balls with two fours and two sixes) gave bowlers something worth fighting for as MI put 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra fifties guide CSK to 4-wicket win

In the run-chase, CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (2) early. A 67-run stand between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Rachin helped CSK stabilise, but a fine spell from Vignesh Puthur (3/32) threatened to change the game.

CSK was reduced to 116/5, but Rachin (65* in 45 balls, with two sixes and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 in 18 balls) took CSK to the finishing line with four wickets and five balls left.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni opens up on bonding with RCB stalwart Virat Kohli

Latest Videos