Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 schedule and venue announced (Check out)

The 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League would be the eighth season of India’s highly popular kabaddi tournament. After missing out on 2020, it is being held this year, starting December 22. Check out the schedule.

India’s premier kabaddi tournament, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, is all set to be held, starting this month, from December 22. Due to COVID restrictions in the country, the entire edition will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, with no spectators in place.

It would be the first time the season would see triple headers, i.e. three matches on the same day. The first four days of the season would witness so, allowing fans to initially catch their favourite teams’ action. The opening game will be held between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha vs defending champion Bengal Warriors.

After the opening four days, the triple headers would only take place on Saturdays. As of now, the schedule for the opening half of the season has been announced, which would be running until January 20. The fixtures for the second half would be announced in mid-January, allowing the franchises to strategise effectively for the latter half of the tournament. ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League and IPL - A tale of the two most successful sporting leagues in India

“The Pro Kabaddi League is known for reinvigorating and popularising India’s own sport of kabaddi, and with the new format, we aim to continue reinventing the sport. Releasing the schedule in two halves will help teams strategise better and keep the fans engaged. The triple headers and “Triple Panga” will provide more fans more opportunities to watch their favourite players and teams in action as they battle it out for the coveted title,” said PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami. Check out the full schedule below: