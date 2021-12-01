Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 schedule and venue announced (Check out)
The 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League would be the eighth season of India’s highly popular kabaddi tournament. After missing out on 2020, it is being held this year, starting December 22. Check out the schedule.
India’s premier kabaddi tournament, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, is all set to be held, starting this month, from December 22. Due to COVID restrictions in the country, the entire edition will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, with no spectators in place.
It would be the first time the season would see triple headers, i.e. three matches on the same day. The first four days of the season would witness so, allowing fans to initially catch their favourite teams’ action. The opening game will be held between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha vs defending champion Bengal Warriors.
After the opening four days, the triple headers would only take place on Saturdays. As of now, the schedule for the opening half of the season has been announced, which would be running until January 20. The fixtures for the second half would be announced in mid-January, allowing the franchises to strategise effectively for the latter half of the tournament.
“The Pro Kabaddi League is known for reinvigorating and popularising India’s own sport of kabaddi, and with the new format, we aim to continue reinventing the sport. Releasing the schedule in two halves will help teams strategise better and keep the fans engaged. The triple headers and “Triple Panga” will provide more fans more opportunities to watch their favourite players and teams in action as they battle it out for the coveted title,” said PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami. Check out the full schedule below:
|PKL 2021-22
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Dec 22
|Bengaluru Bulls
|U Mumba
|Telugu Titans
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengal Warriors
|UP Yoddha
|Dec 23
|Gujarat Giants
|Dabang Delhi
|Dabang Delhi
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|Patna Pirates
|Dec 24
|U Mumba
|Dabang Delhi
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Bengal Warriors
|Gujarat Giants
|Dec 25
|Patna Pirates
|UP Yoddha
|Puneri Paltan
|Telugu Titans
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Haryana Steelers
|Dec 26
|Gujarat Giants
|Dabang Delhi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Bengal Warriors
|Dec 27
|Tamil Thalaivas
|U Mumba
|UP Yoddha
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Dec 28
|Puneri Paltan
|Patna Pirates
|Telugu Titans
|Haryana Steelers
|Dec 29
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Bengal Warriors
|UP Yoddha
|Gujarat Giants
|Dec 30
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|U Mumba
|Haryana Steelers
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Dec 31
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Puneri Paltan
|Patna Pirates
|Bengal Warriors
|Jan 1
|U Mumba
|UP Yoddha
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Telugu Titans
|Dabang Delhi
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Jan 2
|Gujarat Giants
|Haryana Steelers
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jan 3
|Bengal Warriors
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Telugu Titans
|Patna Pirates
|Jan 4
|Haryana Steelers
|U Mumba
|UP Yoddha
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Jan 5
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat Giants
|Dabang Delhi
|Telugu Titans
|Jan 6
|Patna Pirates
|Dabang Delhi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jan 7
|Bengal Warriors
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Puneri Paltan
|Jan 8
|UP Yoddha
|Dabang Delhi
|U Mumba
|Telugu Titans
|Gujarat Giants
|Patna Pirates
|Jan 9
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengal Warriors
|Bengaluru Bulls
|UP Yoddha
|Jan 10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Dabang Delhi
|Jan 11
|Patna Pirates
|U Mumba
|Telugu Titans
|Gujarat Giants
|Jan 12
|Haryana Steelers
|UP Yoddha
|Dabang Delhi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jan 13
|Bengal Warriors
|Tamil Thalaivas
|U Mumba
|Puneri Paltan
|Jan 14
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Patna Pirates
|Gujarat Giants
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jan 15
|Haryana Steelers
|Dabang Delhi
|UP Yoddha
|Telugu Titans
|U Mumba
|Bengal Warriors
|Jan 16
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Patna Pirates
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Jan 17
|Puneri Paltan
|UP Yoddha
|Telugu Titans
|Bengal Warriors
|Jan 18
|Dabang Delhi
|Patna Pirates
|Gujarat Giants
|U Mumba
|Jan 19
|Haryana Steelers
|Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Telugu Titans
|Jan 20
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Gujarat Giants
|TBA
|TBA