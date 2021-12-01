  • Facebook
    Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 schedule and venue announced (Check out)

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    The 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League would be the eighth season of India’s highly popular kabaddi tournament. After missing out on 2020, it is being held this year, starting December 22. Check out the schedule.

    India’s premier kabaddi tournament, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, is all set to be held, starting this month, from December 22. Due to COVID restrictions in the country, the entire edition will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, with no spectators in place.

    It would be the first time the season would see triple headers, i.e. three matches on the same day. The first four days of the season would witness so, allowing fans to initially catch their favourite teams’ action. The opening game will be held between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha vs defending champion Bengal Warriors.

    After the opening four days, the triple headers would only take place on Saturdays. As of now, the schedule for the opening half of the season has been announced, which would be running until January 20. The fixtures for the second half would be announced in mid-January, allowing the franchises to strategise effectively for the latter half of the tournament.

     

    ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League and IPL - A tale of the two most successful sporting leagues in India

    “The Pro Kabaddi League is known for reinvigorating and popularising India’s own sport of kabaddi, and with the new format, we aim to continue reinventing the sport. Releasing the schedule in two halves will help teams strategise better and keep the fans engaged. The triple headers and “Triple Panga” will provide more fans more opportunities to watch their favourite players and teams in action as they battle it out for the coveted title,” said PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami. Check out the full schedule below:

    PKL 2021-22 Match 1 Match 2 Match 3
    Date Team 1 Team 2 Team 1 Team 2 Team 1 Team 2
    Dec 22 Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha
    Dec 23 Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi Dabang Delhi Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates
    Dec 24 U Mumba Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants
    Dec 25 Patna Pirates UP Yoddha Puneri Paltan Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers
    Dec 26 Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors  
    Dec 27 Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba UP Yoddha Jaipur Pink Panthers  
    Dec 28 Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Haryana Steelers  
    Dec 29 Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha Gujarat Giants  
    Dec 30 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba Haryana Steelers Bengaluru Bulls  
    Dec 31 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors  
    Jan 1 U Mumba UP Yoddha Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas
    Jan 2 Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls  
    Jan 3 Bengal Warriors Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Patna Pirates  
    Jan 4 Haryana Steelers U Mumba UP Yoddha Tamil Thalaivas  
    Jan 5 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi Telugu Titans  
    Jan 6 Patna Pirates Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers  
    Jan 7 Bengal Warriors Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan  
    Jan 8 UP Yoddha Dabang Delhi U Mumba Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants Patna Pirates
    Jan 9 Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls UP Yoddha  
    Jan 10 Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi  
    Jan 11 Patna Pirates U Mumba Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants  
    Jan 12 Haryana Steelers UP Yoddha Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls  
    Jan 13 Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba Puneri Paltan  
    Jan 14 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls  
    Jan 15 Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi UP Yoddha Telugu Titans U Mumba Bengal Warriors
    Jan 16 Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Bengaluru Bulls    
    Jan 17 Puneri Paltan UP Yoddha Telugu Titans Bengal Warriors    
    Jan 18 Dabang Delhi Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants U Mumba    
    Jan 19 Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans    
    Jan 20 Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants TBA TBA    
