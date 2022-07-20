Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player

    Robert Lewandowski was a sensation for Bayern Munich. However, he will now begin a new chapter of his illustrious career with Barcelona.

    It is official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Miami, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    After months of speculations and uncertainty, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's future is set as he has joined Spanish giants Barcelona from German champion Bayern Munich. On Tuesday, he officially joined the club for a four-year deal worth €50 million (€45 million + €5 million). The deal was struck in principle between both clubs on Friday while he left Bayern on the same day. He travelled to Miami on Sunday with his new Barcelona teammates and subsequently completed his medical, as the Bavarians confirmed his departure on Tuesday. The Catalans, too, came up with their confirmation soon after, stating that he had a release clause of a whopping €500 million.

    "Robert Lewandowski's move from FC Bayern to Barcelona is officially complete. After the two clubs had already come to a verbal agreement on a transfer, all the details have now been finalised. The 33-year-old arrived in Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014," confirmed Bayern in a statement.

    Lewandowski's career is well decorated. He began his senior club career with Delta Warsaw in 2005. However, it was with German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2010 when he came into recognition and became a legend following a move to Bayern in 2014. Barcelona becomes his seventh senior career club and the first Spanish club.

    As for his performance, he has plundered 540 goals in 745 matches. His most successful career came at Bayern, where he scored 344 in 375, while his best season came in 2019-20, hammering 55 in 47. He has won 28 career titles, with 19 arriving with the Bavarians. As for his accolades, he won the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year (2021), European Golden Shoe (2020–21 and 2021–22) and The Best FIFA Men's Player (2020 and 2021).

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
