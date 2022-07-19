Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United fans believe THIS Italian striker is Ronaldo's ideal replacement

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory again.

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains a topic of discussion in football. With numerous reports suggesting the Portuguese legend's agent, Jorge Mendes is in talks with a shock move to Atletico Madrid, fans have already started suggesting the 37-year-old's replacement.

    One name that United fans have urged Old Trafford to hijack is Italian Serie A club Sassuolo's striker Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old has scored 41 league goals in the last three years, making him one of Europe's top emerging attacking sensations.

    Before choosing Hugo Ekitike from Reims, Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in the seven-time Italy international. 

    Also read: Atletico Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Ronaldo; say 'not economically viable'

    In addition, West Ham is currently considered to be in the lead after making a 34 million-pound offer. However, manager David Moyes is also keen on snapping up Chelsea's Armando Broja. As a result, United fans have requested new manager Erik ten Hag to sabotage Hammers' Scamacca deal.

    In a bid for yet another Champions League glory, the Portugal talisman has been open about his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer. Following his return to Old Trafford last year, Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competitions, but Red Devils supporters believe Scamacca can deliver perhaps even better.

    One declared on Twitter, "Hello Man Utd, hijack the Scamacca deal." Another stated, "The pathway to Scamacca is clear. Man Utd GET ON IT."

    Meanwhile, a third user noted, "Man Utd should be all over Scamacca right now if we really want a striker. Get it done."

    A fourth added, "Dear Man Utd my dear club, go get Gianluca Scamacca. He is a good deal and buy."

    Ivan Toney of Brentford is also being watched by United, who recently acquired Christian Eriksen on a free transfer from the west London club. Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez was signed from Ajax yesterday for 55 million pounds. Furthermore, Ten Hag has demonstrated his ability to sabotage deals by taking left-back Tyrell Malacia from under Lyon's nose.

    Also read: Is Ronaldo joining Sporting Lisbon? Man United star gives one word response

