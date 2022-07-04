NBA Free-Agency 2022: The best signings so far

After four days and over $1.5 billion on free agents, here’s a look at some of the best signings so far.

In a cap-space-based league like the NBA, getting players to overperform their contract is extremely valuable. Here are four value-for-money free agent signings that can prove to be bargains on their contract:

Malik Monk: On day one of free agency, Malik Monk signed a two-year contract worth $19 million with the Sacramento Kings. It comes after a season where Monk was one of the only positives for the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk averaged a career-high 13.8 points [usually from the bench] on efficient shooting splits. Monk’s shot-making and shot-creation will be extremely valuable for the Kings as they try to make their first playoff appearance in 19 seasons. ALSO READ: Best players left in NBA Free-Agency 2022

Jae’sean Tate: Jae’sean Tate was one of the Houston Rockets’ best players in the last two seasons. After being drafted in 2020, Tate has proven to be a valuable piece around the young Rockets. Locking Tate up for three years, 26 million can prove to be a bargain.

Bruce Brown: One of the only performers in the New York Nets’ Playoffs series against the Boston Celtics, Bruce Brown ended his brilliant second half of the season with a solid showing. Brown averaged 14 points per game in the Playoffs on ridiculous 57/43/80 shooting splits. Despite that, the Denver Nuggets were able to get the forward on a miserly two-year contract worth $13 million. ALSO READ: NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day

