NBA Free Agency Day 2 round-up: Huge Zach Lavine contract, Centers dominate the day

About 21 Free Agents signed new contracts on Day 2 of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA’s) free agency, headlined by Zach Lavine, signing a $200-plus million contract and multiple centers getting substantial deals. Lavine signed a five-year contract with the Chicago Bulls worth $215 million. It meant Lavine got the highest salary in Chicago Bulls history since Michael Jordan. Also, in the Eastern Conference, The New York Knicks brought back center Mitchell Robinson on a four-year contract worth $60 million. The Knicks’ center rotation will also include Isiah Hartenstein, who they signed on Friday on a two-year $16 million contract. Robinson wasn’t the only center who got a pay-day, as the Portland Trail Blazers brought back Center Jusuf Nurkic on a four-year contract worth $70 million.

The Golden State Warriors brought back a member of their championship, as Kevon Looney re-signed with the Dubs on a three-year $25 million deal. One player the Warriors were unable to bring back from their championship team was Otto Porter, who signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors. A player the Warriors did get in was the 2021 NBA champion [with the Milwaukee Bucks] Donte DiVincenzo, who will likely be an essential rotation player for the 2022 champions.

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers had busy days, as both teams were involved in the six-player Malcolm Brogdon trade. The Celtics also signed Free Agent Danilo Gallinari while the Pacers brought back big-man Jalen Smith. Elsewhere, Ricky Rubio agreed to re-join the Cleavland Cavaliers after officially being an Indiana Pacers player for a few months.

Rubio played an important on the 2021-22 Cavaliers before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cavs sent the point guard to Indiana as part of a trade for Caris Levert. However, as expected, Rubio didn’t play a game in Indiana and now joins the Cavs in free agency. After signing Nikola Jokic to a record-breaking extension a few days ago, the Denver Nuggets surrounded the Serbian with a solid piece for next season when they signed the tough and gritty Bruce Brown, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets.