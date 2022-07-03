Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best players left in NBA Free-Agency 2022

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    With over a billion dollars spent on free agents in the first two days of the 2-22 NBA Free Agency, only a few remaining free agents stand out.

    With over 50 players signed already gone from the free agency and over a billion dollars spent on free agents collectively, only a few notable free agents remain. Here are three of the best that are still left:

    James Harden - He is the least likely to leave his former team as expectations are that the former most valuable player will sign a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. With the Sixers, Harden averaged 21 points per game and more than ten assists per game last season, becoming the only player to do so in the 2021-22 regular season. Harden is set to join the sixers on a pay cut.

    Colin Sexton - A guard whose future is not as inevitable is Collin Sexton. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Sexton had been the Cleavland Cavaliers standout player, averaging 24.3 points per game on efficient shooting in his third season. While the Cavs have reported interest in keeping the guard, their recent moves could make a sexton departure possible.

    Following Sexton’s season-ending injury, the team traded for Caris Levert, who is still on the roster. In the 2022 NBA Draft, The Cavs selected guard Ochai Agbaji, and in free agency, the team has already signed Ricky Rubio. One of the best scoring guards in the NBA could be had on the third day of free agency.

    DeAndre Ayton - DeAndre Ayton is a free-agent garnering a lot of interest. Ayton, who the Phoenix Suns drafted with the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was one of the players who had to sacrifice a lot of his offensive touches to accommodate a contending team with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

    Ayton was expecting a max contract extension last offseason. However, that never materialized. The Suns can still retain Ayton in free agency as they have matching right as the big man is a restricted free agent. However, the team is reportedly not interested in paying the max contract to the center.

    The Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Portland Trail Blazers have been linked with Ayton earlier this offseason. The Trail Blazers may not be interested in the big-man anymore, as they re-signed their center Jusuf Nurkic on a contract 

