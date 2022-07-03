Best players left in NBA Free-Agency 2022

With over a billion dollars spent on free agents in the first two days of the 2-22 NBA Free Agency, only a few remaining free agents stand out.

Image credit: Getty

With over 50 players signed already gone from the free agency and over a billion dollars spent on free agents collectively, only a few notable free agents remain. Here are three of the best that are still left: James Harden - He is the least likely to leave his former team as expectations are that the former most valuable player will sign a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. With the Sixers, Harden averaged 21 points per game and more than ten assists per game last season, becoming the only player to do so in the 2021-22 regular season. Harden is set to join the sixers on a pay cut. ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Colin Sexton - A guard whose future is not as inevitable is Collin Sexton. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Sexton had been the Cleavland Cavaliers standout player, averaging 24.3 points per game on efficient shooting in his third season. While the Cavs have reported interest in keeping the guard, their recent moves could make a sexton departure possible. Following Sexton’s season-ending injury, the team traded for Caris Levert, who is still on the roster. In the 2022 NBA Draft, The Cavs selected guard Ochai Agbaji, and in free agency, the team has already signed Ricky Rubio. One of the best scoring guards in the NBA could be had on the third day of free agency. ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons