Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala?

Manchester United is concerned after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave just after a season. Meanwhile, it is seemingly eyeing Paulo Dybala as his replacement.

English giants Manchester United is in a turbulent situation after its ace striker, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, expressed his desire to leave the club last week. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford just last season, while he finished as the club's highest goal-scorer of the season. However, the Red Devils did not return him with a good favour in terms of overall performance, finishing sixth in the English Premier League (EPL). With United playing the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this season, Ronnie seeks a move away to play the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Meanwhile, the club has seemingly targeted Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as his ideal replacement.

As for Dybala's performance, Juventus happened to be his third senior career club, where he scored 115 goals in 293 games across competitions in seven seasons. He has 153 career club goals from 426, having 12 titles with the Old Lady, including five Serie A recognitions.

