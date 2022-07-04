Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala?

    Manchester United is concerned after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave just after a season. Meanwhile, it is seemingly eyeing Paulo Dybala as his replacement.

    English giants Manchester United is in a turbulent situation after its ace striker, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, expressed his desire to leave the club last week. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford just last season, while he finished as the club's highest goal-scorer of the season. However, the Red Devils did not return him with a good favour in terms of overall performance, finishing sixth in the English Premier League (EPL). With United playing the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this season, Ronnie seeks a move away to play the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Meanwhile, the club has seemingly targeted Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as his ideal replacement.

    According to the Daily Mail, United has contacted Dybala's agent, as the Argentine is currently a free agent who last played for Italian giants Juventus. However, the Red Devils are not alone in the race for his signature, as their English rival Arsenal is also in the battle, along with Italian giants Napoli. However, it is presumed that the Gunners lead the race.

    ALSO READ: 'On Cloud No. 9' - Gunners thrilled after Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus; striker reveals being a Henry fan

    As for Dybala's performance, Juventus happened to be his third senior career club, where he scored 115 goals in 293 games across competitions in seven seasons. He has 153 career club goals from 426, having 12 titles with the Old Lady, including five Serie A recognitions.

    United has also targeted Argentine defensive midfielder Lisandro Martinez of Ajax, who also happens to be another target for Arsenal. However, the Dutch champion has already turned down three offers from the Gunners for Martinez, making United's task more manageable. The two clubs look set to enter into advanced talks for him, thanks to some influence by the Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag, who formerly guided the Jews.

