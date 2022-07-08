Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu Ying again in quarterfinals

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    PV Sindhu lost her seventh straight match to World number two Tai Tzu Ying in a three-set game of the Malaysia Masters 2022.

    Image credit: Getty

    A week after losing to Tai Tzu Ying in the Malaysia Open, PV Sindhu lost to the Chines Tapei Great in a 3-set match. It was Sindhu's 17th career defeat to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who has prevailed over the Indian in all their last seven meetings. The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel. Ying won the first set 21-13 in a closely contested set for a large part. Ying managed to pull away from 10-9 to jump to 15-9 and held her fort to take the lead.

    Image credit: Getty

    PV Sindhu fought back well in the second set, galloping to an 11-4 lead before winning the set 21-12. Sindhu seemingly carried her momentum into the third and deciding set as she led 7-3 at one point. However, It was one-way traffic after that point. Ying closed the game on an 18-5 run to seal a spot in the Malayasia Masters semi-finals.

    ALSO READ: Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap progress to pre-quarters

    Image credit: Getty

    Ying will face fourth-seeded Shuttler Chen Yufei in the semi-finals of the competition. The 28-year-old Ying will hope to win her first Malaysia Masters' title, having finished runner-up in 2018 and 2020.

