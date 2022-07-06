Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap progress to pre-quarters

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    The 2022 Malaysia Master is underway in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, PB Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap have made it to the pre-quarters.

    Twin Olympic medallist and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to toil hard against He Bing Jiao of China before coming out on top in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters 2022, being held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. The seventh-seeded Indian fought almost an hour to knock out Bing Jiao 21-13, 17-21, 21-15. With the win, world number seven Sindhu avenged her opening-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, as the Chinese had defeated her in straight sets. However, Bing Jiao continued to lead the Indian in the head-to-head encounter  10-9.

    In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap moved to pre-quarters with polar wins. While Praneeth hardly struggled against Kevin Cordon of Guatemala, enlisting an accessible 21-8, 21-9 victory in less than 30 minutes, Kashyap bounced back from a one-game deficit to reroute local favourite Tommy Sugiarto 16-21, 21-16, 21-16.

    Praneeth will be taking on Li Shi Feng of China in the pre-quarterfinals. In contrast, it was an early ending for Sameer Verma, who was defeated by fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 12-21, 14-21. Later on Wednesday, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and the women's doubles duo of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are scheduled to compete.

    (With inputs from PTI)

