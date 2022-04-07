Madrid Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic in entry list, steps up French Open preparations

Novak Djokovic looks set to take part in Madrid Masters 2022. It would officially kick off his French Open 2022 title defence preparations.

Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seemingly set to participate in the 2022 Madrid Masters later this month. He has been featured in the entry list of the tournament, where he has won the title on three occasions. As a result, it will continue his preparations for his 2022 French Open title defence.

Djokovic has played just a tournament this year, the Dubai Open, as his participation in numerous competitions have been restricted due to his non-vaccinated status against COVID. Nevertheless, he looks set to play his second Masters event of the year, having missed out on the Indian Wells and Miami last month. Madrid will be the second clay-court Masters of the years after Monte Carlo, where Djokovic will participate from April 10. ALSO READ: Uphold integrity of tennis: ATP's strongest warning after Kyrgios, Zverev incidents of misconduct

Besides the two, Djokovic also looks likely to participate in the Rome Masters, which immediately succeeds Madrid. At the same time, he will also play the Serbia Open (ATP 250 event) before defending his title at French Open. The Serbian will be desperate for a stellar outing in Paris as he looks to level Nadal in terms of most Grand Slam title wins (21), while Djokovic is one behind. Meanwhile, he is already training in the Monte Carlo country club ahead of the event next week.