    Luka Modric - 'Real Madrid is not going to crucify Kylian Mbappe'

    First Published Jul 3, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe shocked Real Madrid with his decision to stay at PSG. While the decision also surprised the Madrid players, Luka Modric states that the club won’t crucify the Frenchman for it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    French striker Kylian Mbappe was heavily in the news last week, as he was extensively linked to a move to Spanish champion Real Madrid from French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While he looked set for the move to the Spanish capital, in a shocking turn of events, he decided to stay put in the French capital. As a result, his decision shocked many in Los Blancos, including club president Florentino Perez. At the same time, Luka Modric admits that some of the players at the club were also stunned by Mbappe’s decision, besides asserting that Madrid does not hold any grudges against the Frenchman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to Sportske Novosti, Modric remarked, “Mbappe decided as he decided, that is his right, and now he lives with that decision. It goes on. We all thought he would come to us, but it didn’t happen and - now what? Well, we’re not going to crucify the man. Mbappe is a great player, but as I always repeat, no player is more important than the club in any context. Real is the greatest, above every player, and it will always be like that.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following Mbappe’s decision to stay in PSG, Perez expressed his astonishment and enunciated, “His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August, and they didn’t let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before he changed the situation.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe would have been a free agent this month, with his previous contract expiring last month. As he was tipped to join Madrid for free, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi changed the entire scenario at the final moment, compelling the Frenchman to continue with the Parisians.

