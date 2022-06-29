PSG fans react after club drops new home jersey for 2022-23 campaign

French champion Paris Saint Germain (PSG) unveiled a new home jersey for the 2022-23 season, which all of the club’s teams will wear: men’s and women’s football, youth and handball teams. The jersey, sponsored by Nike, is adding two new sponsors: Qatar Airways and GOAT. Qatar Airways has proudly embarked on a new partnership era by occupying the centre of one of the most oversized selling jerseys in the world in recent years. Meanwhile, the new-generation lifestyle retail platform GOAT, the latest addition to the club’s family of partners, has its logo on the jersey’s left sleeve. The new kit worn by the players on the pitch and the replica jerseys worn by supporters is made from 100% recycled polyester manufactured from used plastic bottles.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer, Paris Saint-Germain, said: “Every year, the presentation of our new home jersey ushers in a new season. We hope this jersey, designed in keeping with the club’s traditions, will see many great victories and be remembered by everyone. We are also delighted to welcome our two new jersey partners this coming season and beyond. Their commitment reflects the amazing success of the Paris Saint-Germain brand and our kits, proudly worn by our fans worldwide.”

ALSO READ: Is Manchester United eyeing Neymar as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacement?

However, some of the fans were not impressed with the kit's design, with some even labelling it as worse than last season and even dubbing it the worst of all time. Some even feel that it draws striking similarities to Barcelona, which could make Lionel Messi feel at home.