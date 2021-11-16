  • Facebook
    FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier: Lionel Messi in, Neymar out of Argentina vs Brazil clash

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 2:45 PM IST
    Argentina and Brazil are all set to clash again in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. While Lionel Messi would be in action for Argentina, Neymar would be missing out for Brazil.

    The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue across the globe. Meanwhile, in the South American (CONMEBOL) qualifiers, arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil clash on Tuesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. While fans would be up for an intense footballing action between the two rivals, the Brazilian fans have already suffered a heartbreak.

    Brazil would be without its prolific goal-scorer Neymar, who is suffering from left thigh pains. In a statement by the Brazilian Football Confederation, Neymar is reportedly feeling insecure about playing the game on Tuesday. Also, with no time to examine the player, the team management has decided to drop him from this match.

     

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi breaks Pele's record - Details here

    While Argentine superstar Lionel Messi would play the game, he has recently recovered from a knee injury. He played for just 15 minutes during the side’s match against Uruguay, which the former won 1-0, while he had also missed out the last couple of games for Parsi Saint-Germain (PSG) for the same.

    “He was physically fit a few days ago, and we decided giving him some game time would be the best, as it would make him feel good. However, he has been confirmed to be available for playing from Tuesday, and we are hopeful of him finding a good place in the side,” Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni had said.

     

    ALSO READ: Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifier witnesses drama after health officials barge onto the pitch

    Brazil has already sealed its place in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup next year, winning 11 of the 12 matches so far and no losses. Of the ten teams, the four best-performing sides earn automatic berths for the mega event. Meanwhile, Argentina is placed second, with eight wins and no losses, while a win here would seal its place too. On the other hand, Brazil is yet to win a game in Argentina since 2009.

