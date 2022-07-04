Is Eden Hazard getting a new role with Real Madrid

According to Fernando Tavero of Spanish Media Publication AS, Eden Hazard is expected to be played more centrally at Real Madrid.

Belgian striker Eden Hazard is set to play a more central role as the Spanish champion Real Madrid will look to manage the workload of 35-year-old star striker Karim Benzema. Madrid hopes to make deep runs in the La Liga and the domestic cup tournaments. French striker Karim Benzema’s workload will be further increased with the winter FIFA World Cup 2022, as the striker will be a pivotal part of the French National Team. With Vinicius Jr. quickly being the long-term left winger for the team, many of Hazard’s may come playing centrally. While Hazard has been a winger for most of his career, he has also played centrally.

In Hazard’s last season with Chelsea, he occupied more central areas, and the Belgian had his season playing in this role. Hazard scored 21 goals and assisted 17 [in all competitions] in the 2018-19 season, as he carried Chelsea to a UEFA Champions League (UCL) spot and a UEFA Europa League (UEL) win. Following Hazard’s move to Madrid, the player has suffered many injuries, which has seen him miss a lot of time and play through injury. However, the Belgian has reportedly recovered and is “pain-free”. ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Manchester United; fans laud Erik ten Hag

Fernando Tavero of Spanish Media Publication AS reported, “Eden Hazard starts from scratch at Real Madrid. This time, the Belgian is pain-free without the titanium plate in his ankle and with a great desire to put behind his first three seasons full of disappointments at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti knows he will have to use Karim Benzema sparingly, as the French striker turns 35 in December and is one of the club’s most-used players last season (3.919′ last year).”

“Benzema will be a key player for the French national side in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which kicks off in November. It is where the club hope that Hazard can step up and fulfil a new role at the club. AS has learned that Real Madrid sees Hazard as a foil for Karim and a replacement for the Lyon man,” added Tavero. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man United's pre-season training; real reason revealed

“His [Benzema] game will need to be carefully managed with a unique season coming up with the hiatus for many top players in the winter caused by the World Cup dates. Hazard has been liberated from the osteosynthesis plate inserted in his right fibula, which tormented him and was finally removed towards the end of last season,” Tavero continued.

