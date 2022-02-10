Indian Wells Masters 2022: Djokovic features in entry list despite organisers' vaccination guideline

The Indian Wells Masters 2022 will be played from March 7. Cameron Norrie is the defending champion. Novak Djokovic is listed as a participant despite the organiser's vaccination demand.

Reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia had missed out on the Australian Open (AO) 2022 due to his non-vaccination against COVID. In the meantime, the next big ATP tour event will be the 2022 Indian Wells Masters from March 7. Djokovic is scheduled to compete despite the tournament guidelines suggesting that players be completely vaccinated.

As per the current guidelines in the United States of America (USA), foreign travellers have to be entirely vaccinated and give proof before boarding a flight to the country, while minimal exceptions are being granted. It could mean that Djokovic could struggle to get into the country. Before the Indian Wells, he will be competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP 500) from February 21. ALSO READ: After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

"The BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. Guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America regarding the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country," read a statement from the Indian Wells organisers, reports Sky Sports.