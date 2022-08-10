'I'll play for free' - Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez offers Manchester United return amid crisis

Manchester United is in a crisis, as it is failing to attract the right players due to the lack of the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has offered his return to the club and play for free.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

English giants Manchester United is yet to get success in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Since the Scot retired after the 2012-13 season, it has been the final season that the Red Devils won the English Premier League (EPL) title. Since then, four full-time managers have failed to get the job done regarding EPL and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) success. Although the club has won some domestic trophies and the UEFA Europa League (UEL), the latter is the last title it had won three years back, with Erik ten Hag now being bestowed the duty to revert the club to its glory days. However, the lack of UCL football this season has failed the club to attract top players, forcing former legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez to offer a free return to Old Trafford.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hernandez, who currently plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy, has stated that he is willing to play for the club without charging a penny. "If United came for me, I'd say, 'Yes, I'll play for free.' Of course, you know, I'd do that. I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing consistently, and in my mind, my conviction is about winning a championship with LA Galaxy. In the future, if things happen, then they happen - but in my mind, I am 100 per cent with LA," he was reported as saying by Goal. ALSO READ: 'Fed-up' Manchester United stars want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave than endure transfer saga?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Besides, Hernandez has also put his faith in the club's Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and has backed him to score 40 goals this season. "Time will tell what will happen with him - but what if Ronaldo stays and scores 40 goals? That could happen," he guessed.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, Hernandez has advised United to move on from Ferguson and accept the current situation. "United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Would we like to have someone similar? Yes, yes, yes - but Sir Alex has gone, and it will never be the same. It doesn't surprise me what happened at United because, in life, it's not easy having a manager for 26 years in the way Sir Alex did it," he affirmed. ALSO READ: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

Image Credit: Getty Images