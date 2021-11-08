  • Facebook
    Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind (WATCH)

    PV Sindhu happens to be one of the most successful Indian women badminton players. Consequently, she has been recognised with the Padma Bhushan award by the Indian government.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu keeps scaling new heights in the world of badminton, while she has become one of the most successful Indian female badminton players. Consequently, she has been conferred with the respected Padma Bhushan award by the Indian government. On Monday, she received the same from the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, with the ceremony being held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

    Lauding her laurels and achievements, Kovind took to Twitter to add, "A leading Indian badminton player, she is the first Indian ever to become a badminton world champion. She has also won the silver medal at Rio Olympics." She recently won the bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year.

    ALSO READ: French Open 2021: PV Sindhu loses to Sayaka Takahashi in semis

    Sindhu is currently ranked seventh in the BWF Singles Rankings, while her highest rank, too, date happens to be second, which she had earned in April 2017. As for her accolades, she has won 21 medals in the sport, including 18 at the senior level. She also won the silver during the Rio Olympics 2016, besides being a one-time gold-medalist at the World Championships.

    She is also a two-time medalist during the Asian Games, having won a silver and a bronze, besides winning all three colours at the Commonwealth Games. Other than Padma Bhushan, she was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2016, the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Arjuna Award in 2014.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
