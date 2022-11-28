Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Mbappe stay at PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022? Luis Campos gives bizarre response

    Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting advisor, has spoken out about the future of sensational forward Kylian Mbappe, who is currently leading defending champions France's campaign at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Sensational forward Kylian Mbappe, who is firing defending champions France's campaign at the Qatar World Cup 2022, continues to hit the headlines over his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the showpiece tournament. Earlier reports claimed the 23-year-old was 'unhappy' at the Parisian club just months after signing a three-year contract extension after snubbing a lucrative offer to join Real Madrid.

    Speaking about Mbappe's future with the Ligue 1 champions, PSG's sporting advisor Luis Campos did not rule out the possibility of the Frenchman joining La Liga or any other top-class football league. "I love LaLiga, but the decision to play in Spain is his, not mine," Campos said during a press conference.

    "Kylian could go on to play in any league, but at the moment, I think he is doing really well in France and at PSG. Football has a short memory, and football also often gives us very important lessons," PSG's sporting advisor added.

    "I think Kylian has made his decision to stay at PSG, and now the club has to enjoy his quality. I don't know what will happen tomorrow. The important thing is to enjoy him with us now," Campos remarked.

    Having coincided at Monaco, Campos knows Mbappe more than any other in the PSG ranks, and he also spoke about his relationship with the forward. "We have a great connection because I met him when he was 14 years old. I don't only have a professional relationship with Kylian, I also have a friendship. He grew up with me," Campos concluded.

    Mbappe, undoubtedly one of the best forwards in football today, has been in sublime form for PSG this season. The French sensation has already raked up 12 Ligue 1 and 7 Champions League goals for the Parisian club this season. Manchester United, who recently ended their contract with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, is one team that is closely linked with a move to sign Mbappe. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old will continue at Parc des Princes or move to either La Liga or the Premier League.

