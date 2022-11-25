Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazil's Dani Alves takes a jibe at Mbappe; says Messi and Neymar bigger stars than Frenchman

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 1:17 AM IST

    Ahead of Brazil's Qatar World Cup 2022 opening clash against Serbia, Dani Alves spoke about his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and especially its famous attacking trio formed by Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    Brazil is one of the favourites to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the oldest member of the five-time champions, Dani Alves, would hope to guide the South American nation in creating history in the Gulf nation. Ahead of the team's opening Group G clash against Serbia on Thursday, the Pumas player spoke about his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), especially the Ligue 1 champions' famous attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    Also read: Peter Drury at his best! Fans thrilled to hear poetic commentator during Brazil vs Serbia World Cup 2022 clash

    Because of his cordial relationships with Messi and Neymar, which were evident in the interview, Alves said certain things about Mbappe that the Frenchman would find offensive. "Mbappe is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in the attack are bigger phenomenons than him," the Brazilian icon told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

    Although the Brazilian full-back acknowledges Mbappe's talent, he insists that the Argentine and Brazilian are superior to him. "Neymar and Messi are unique," Alves said "They see and do things that no one else sees or can do. A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your teammates enrich your qualities."

    Also read: Giroud's brace to magical Mbappe - 8 breathtaking moments from France's World Cup 2022 win over Australia

    Given that he shared a dressing room with each of PSG's three attacking players while both at PSG and Barcelona, Dani Alves is an expert source and a strong voice when discussing them. "You have to be smart to take advantage of Neymar and Messi's potential, they are two geniuses, I think I handle the ball well, but when I played with Leo, I gave it to him. And if I play with Ney, I also give it to him," he added.

    In the end, Alves provided a strong statement about what the 23-year-old French sensation could do alongside these two 'geniuses'. "If Mbappe gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals," the Brazilian said. With 43 victories under his belt, Dani Alves holds the record for most soccer trophies won, and at 39 years old, he still has it in him to add to that total.

    Also read: Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia

