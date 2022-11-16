Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? Christophe Galtier gives hard-hitting response

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss, Christophe Galtier has sent sensational forward Kylian Mbappe the strongest warning yet after reports claimed the Frenchman is 'unhappy' with the position he plays in.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French star Kylian Mbappe is all set to defend his nation's title at the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, starting on November 20. However, one cannot ignore what will transpire at the end of the showpiece event once the January transfer window opens. Also read: Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row? PSG star Mbappe gives ultimate response

It was reported earlier that Mbappe is 'unhappy' with the Parisian club's transfer business and with the position he is playing in, sparking speculation of a possible departure from Parc des Princes. Regardless of what is written about the 23-year-old's future, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has issued a warning to the sensational player.

The French manager has warned Mbappe that he is not bigger than the Ligue 1 champions and does not enjoy additional influence at PSG than any other player. Reports had claimed that when the sensational forward signed his three-year contract extension with PSG after rejecting a lucrative offer to join Real Madrid, he was promised to have a considerable say in how the club operates. Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

However, PSG boss Galtier has said that isn't the case and that Mbappe has no more power in that department than any other player. "It's wrong," he told RMC. "He embodies the project, there can be no doubt, but when I say that he embodies the project, it is not that he is above the club."

"Kylian is at the same level as all the other players. On the same level as Leo Messi, who has had an incredible career and is the greatest player in the history of football. Kylian is on the same level as Neymar," the PSG boss added. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

