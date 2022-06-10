Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Portugal recorded their second straight UEFA Nations League victory as they eased to a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Thursday.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal recorded their second straight UEFA Nations League victory as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side eased to a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Thursday to continue their promising preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Also read: Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    Image Credit: UEFA Nations League Twitter

    Two goals in five first-half minutes in Lisbon did the trick for the Portuguese team as Manchester City star Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes steered them to all three points in Group A2. The result came after Fernando Santos' side registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday.

    Image Credit: UEFA Nations League Twitter

    Though Ronaldo could not add to his tally following his double against the Swiss side, the 37-year-old superstar applauded the team's effort. 

    Image Credit: UEFA Nations League Twitter

    Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United icon said, "Big win, team!💪🏽 We are where we want and deserve… #1! Thank you all for the support🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽"

    Image Credit: UEFA Nations League Twitter

    Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the contest before Guedes struck five minutes later. With this win, Fernando Santos's side tightened their grip on the top spot in the group with seven points from three matches.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal - who have lost only once in the history of the UEFA Nations League - travel to Switzerland on Sunday. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Ask your daddy who I was - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: 'Ask your daddy who I was' - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Stephen Curry to Jaylen Brown - Ranking the contenders in the most valueable player MVP race-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry to Jaylen Brown - Ranking the contenders in the MVP race

    IND vs SA 2022, India vs South Africa, Delhi T20I: Rassie van der Dussen-David Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Van der Dussen-Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked

    Darwin Nunez wants to move to Liverpool amidst interest from Manchester United-krn

    Darwin Nunez wants to move to Liverpool amidst interest from Manchester United

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan 48-ball 76 steers India past 200 against South Africa, social media cheers-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 76 steers India past 200, social media cheers

    Recent Stories

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Trent Bridge Test: Kane Williamson to miss out after testing COVID positive-ayh

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Trent Bridge Test: Kane Williamson to miss out after testing COVID positive

    Planning Amarnath Yatra Here s how to register book tickets documents required and other details gcw

    Planning Amarnath Yatra? Here's how to register, book tickets, documents required and other details

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE announces class 10th, 12th Arts results; Know websites, how to check - adt

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE announces class 10th, 12th Arts results; Know websites, how to check

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    RBSE class 10 result 2022 Rajasthan board likely to announce results on June 13 how to check marks gcw

    RBSE class 10 Result 2022: Results likely to be announced on June 13; here's how to check marks

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon