UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic
Portugal recorded their second straight UEFA Nations League victory as they eased to a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Thursday.
Portugal recorded their second straight UEFA Nations League victory as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side eased to a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Thursday to continue their promising preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022.
Two goals in five first-half minutes in Lisbon did the trick for the Portuguese team as Manchester City star Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes steered them to all three points in Group A2. The result came after Fernando Santos' side registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday.
Though Ronaldo could not add to his tally following his double against the Swiss side, the 37-year-old superstar applauded the team's effort.
Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United icon said, "Big win, team!💪🏽 We are where we want and deserve… #1! Thank you all for the support🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽"
Cancelo put the 2019 champions in front in the 33rd minute of the contest before Guedes struck five minutes later. With this win, Fernando Santos's side tightened their grip on the top spot in the group with seven points from three matches.
Portugal - who have lost only once in the history of the UEFA Nations League - travel to Switzerland on Sunday.