    Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

    First Published May 29, 2022, 9:44 PM IST

    Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for the upcoming Nations League matches against Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who will hope to put Manchester United's disastrous season behind him, is gearing up for the UEFA Nations League scheduled to take place next month. Ahead of Portugal's clashes against Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, the 37-year-old talisman enjoyed a sauna bath as he continues to train with the squad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo returned to United last summer after 12 years and amassed a staggering 24 goals and three assists in 39 matches across all competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the Red Devils' saving grace during the club's worst-ever Premier League season and has one year left to run on his contract.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portuguese icon missed Red Devil's final clash of the Premier League season with a hip flexor problem but is set to return to action on the international stage. Ronaldo has scored 115 goals in 186 appearances for his country.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Taking to his Instagram story, Ronaldo shared a selfie where he is seen shirtless and soaked in sweat post a sauna bath. Sporting his own brand CR7's underwear, the Portugal superstar captioned the story "Detox," indicating he's enjoying a break during his training for the upcoming tournament. 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    The former Real Madrid legend linked up with United team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot to train in Oeiras and the rest of Fernando Santos' players following a turbulent campaign. 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    The Euro 2016 winners travel to face Spain on June 2 before facing Switzerland and then the Czech Republic. Fernando Santos' 26-man squad will conclude its four-game streak with a final match in Switzerland on June 12.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal recorded a 3-2 win over Croatia in their last Nations League fixture at the end of 2020, but they ultimately finished second in League A Group 3 behind France despite picking up 13 points from six matches. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Fernando Santos's side booked their spot in the finals of the 2022 World Cup with a playoff victory over North Macedonia at the end of March, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in Porto. Portugal's next gathering before the showpiece event will be in September, with two more Nations League games to play.

