Present and future! Fans go gaga over Man United star Ronaldo and his son's ripped physique

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his fit physique as he poses alongside his lookalike namesake 11-year-old, before a freezing cryotherapy session.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In what has sent fans into a tizzy, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his six-pack abs and super-fit physique in a social media photograph posed alongside his 11-year-old son outside a cryo chamber. Also read: 'Hunger for victory never fades...' Man United's Ronaldo after EPL Player of the Month honour

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The 37-year-old Manchester United star and his 'boy' Cristiano Ronaldo Jr stood outside the room, as they geared up to plunge their bodies into freezing temperatures for their cryotherapy session, which eases muscle pain.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Sharing the photo on Instagram and Twitter, the Portuguese superstar wrote, "Recovery time with my boy," along with an ice block emoji. The father-son duo wore underwear from Cristiano's CR7 men's and boy's range, with the star's son wearing a pair of black gloves before heading into the chamber. Fans gushed over the father-son photograph, with several hailing the two and 'Present and Future'.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Last month, Ronaldo Jr copied his father's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for United's under-12s, which got several supporters demanding the 11-year-old be handed over a number '7' jersey. Also read: These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo's son was born in San Diego, California, in 2010, when he announced he would be caring for him under his exclusive guardianship while his mother decided to keep her identity confidential.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

It comes after the Portugal international and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed earlier this month that the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram