Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Present and future! Fans go gaga over Man United star Ronaldo and his son's ripped physique

    First Published May 17, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his fit physique as he poses alongside his lookalike namesake 11-year-old, before a freezing cryotherapy session.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    In what has sent fans into a tizzy, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his six-pack abs and super-fit physique in a social media photograph posed alongside his 11-year-old son outside a cryo chamber.

    Also read: 'Hunger for victory never fades...' Man United's Ronaldo after EPL Player of the Month honour

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    The 37-year-old Manchester United star and his 'boy' Cristiano Ronaldo Jr stood outside the room, as they geared up to plunge their bodies into freezing temperatures for their cryotherapy session, which eases muscle pain.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Sharing the photo on Instagram and Twitter, the Portuguese superstar wrote, "Recovery time with my boy," along with an ice block emoji. The father-son duo wore underwear from Cristiano's CR7 men's and boy's range, with the star's son wearing a pair of black gloves before heading into the chamber. Fans gushed over the father-son photograph, with several hailing the two and 'Present and Future'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last month, Ronaldo Jr copied his father's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for United's under-12s, which got several supporters demanding the 11-year-old be handed over a number '7' jersey.

    Also read: These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's son was born in San Diego, California, in 2010, when he announced he would be caring for him under his exclusive guardianship while his mother decided to keep her identity confidential.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    It comes after the Portugal international and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed earlier this month that the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 28-year-old announced the name they had picked alongside three adorable photos which saw the little one sleeping in her cot, days after confirming the child's twin brother tragically died at birth. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame-ayh

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame

    WATCH Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit-ayh

    WATCH: Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit

    football Blackpool's Jake Daniels, lauded for coming out as gay, has a message for Premier League players snt

    Blackpool's Jake Daniels, lauded for coming out as gay, has a message for Premier League players

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad-ayh

    Manchester City grants permission to Ilkay Gundogan for a move away from Etihad

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Shocking Pictures: Julia Fox goes to supermarket in underwear; actress later explains why RBA

    Shocking Pictures: Julia Fox goes to supermarket in underwear; actress explains why

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame-ayh

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids - adt

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal Twitter deal cant move forward until gcw

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal: Twitter deal can't move forward until...

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon