    Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in plunging gown, leather onesie at Cannes

    First Published May 26, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez cut a glamorous figure as she took to the red carpet for the premiere of Elvis at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. 

    Making her first public appearance following the tragic death of her baby son, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, stunned at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

    The 28-year-old model and influencer was first pictured in a black leather onesie at the Martinez Hotel in the South of France. The Manchester United star's girlfriend rocked her look with designer sunglasses and a luxury bag.

    Later, Georgina cut a glamourous figure as she took the red carpet for the premiere of Elvis at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Ronaldo's partner glittered in a silver sequined gown with a neck plunging halterneck and thigh-high split.

    Georgina accessorised her look with emerald green earrings and matched her dress with a pair of matching strappy silver heels. Georgina slicked back her long brunette locks into a chic bun to complete her sophisticated look and opted for soft bronze eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick.

    Following her French sojourn, Ronaldo's girlfriend took to Instagram to post photographs of her leaving the city with the caption, "Merci Cannes."

    Last month, Georgina and Ronaldo revealed that their son had died at birth, but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived. 

    The footballer's girlfriend announced the name they had picked alongside three adorable photos which saw the little one sleeping in her cot... after confirming the child's twin brother tragically passed away.

    Tagging her location as Manchester, the photos saw their tot appearing to crack a smile while wear a pink top as well as a white Moschino number and a knitted hat. She wrote in her caption: 'Bella Esmeralda [green heart] 180422.'

