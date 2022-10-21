Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will mark the last tournament for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. With just a month left for the showpiece event, the Argentina captain has spoken about his country's chances of winning the coveted trophy.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will mark the last outing for Argentinian legend and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. Fans would hope that the 35-year-old receives a fairy tale ending to his illustrious career by having the Argentina captain lift the coveted trophy that has long eluded him. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of the World Cup 2022, which starts on November 20, Messi spoke with Argentine media outlet DirecTV, where the iconic forward revealed how he views the South American country's chance of being the last team standing when the tournament ends on December 18.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"For us, it's hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we're the best, that we're candidates for the title, and many times it didn't happen that way," Messi said. "But today We are in a good moment today, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the cup," the former Barcelona legend added. Also read: 'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

Image Credit: Getty Images

"There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there is hope because we are in a good moment as a national team, as a group. We will fight. We are not afraid of anyone, we are ready to play anyone," Messi concluded. WATCH: Messi on Argentina's chances at Qatar World Cup 2022

Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

Argentina won Copa America in 2021, giving Messi his first major international trophy, and the team easily qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina will begin the competition in Group C, where they will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland to advance to the knockout stages. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lewandowski believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

Image Credit: Getty Images