PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

The future of PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has been one of football's hottest topics heading into the summer transfer, and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has shared his two cents.

Also read: Mbappe's Madrid visit: PSG star's sighting close to Bernabeu stadium, Al-Khelaifi's claim and more

Mbappe, who has long been linked with a transfer to La Liga champions Real Madrid, recently created a frenzy when he was spotted in the Spanish capital with teammates Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Frenchman was pictured at a restaurant just down the road from the Los Blancos' Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, fuelling speculation that he is close to sealing his future move. However, although PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in Madrid during the same time, nothing concrete came out of Mbappe's widely spoken about visit.

Even as discussions over the 23-year-old's future grow, legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has shared his views on Mbappe's career. "He's going to become the best player in the world. The rest is up to him where he's going to play and what he wants to do," the former Barcelona great remarked.

The Brazilian mooted that he would not offer suggestions to the 2018 World Cup winner, instead of saying Mbappe must go for what pleases him most rather than others. "I have no advice. I love him very much. The most important thing is that he is happy. The rest will come normally," Ronaldinho added.

Having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe and the rest of the team were given a few days off before making the trip for Saturday's clash against Montpellier, as they gear up to bring the season to a close in Paris against Metz on May 21.

Ronaldinho also lashed out at the boos aimed at Lionel Messi and Neymar during PSG's games this season, asking if fans would rather have "the worst players in the world" instead of two of its modern greats.

"I don't understand because there are all the great players. "You want to change everything? What do you want to have, the worst players in the world? We have to wait for them to understand this new way of living and playing football. The rest will come slowly. This adaptation is normal, to do things well," the Brazil legend told RMC Sport. Also read: Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash since Champions League exit

