Not Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe or Neymar - This U16 player may have scored the BEST goal of 2025 (WATCH)

Minnesota United U16 player Griffin Giel stuns the football world with a sensational bicycle kick, arguably the best goal of 2025.

Published: Mar 13, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

When you think of stunning bicycle kick goals, names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Neymar might come to mind. But this time, it’s not a global superstar grabbing the headlines – it’s a 16-year-old Minnesota United academy player, Griffin Giel, whose outrageous goal is taking the internet by storm.

A Goal for the Ages

Giel pulled off an audacious overhead kick in a recent match against the Houston Dynamo academy, showcasing skill, technique, and composure beyond his years. The goal, which came in the 67th minute of the game, was a moment of sheer brilliance that has now gone viral on social media.

"I knew it was too high to head it," Giel explained. "So I just thought, I gotta bike it."



And bike it he did. Executing a picture-perfect bicycle kick, Giel sent the ball soaring past the helpless goalkeeper, leaving fans, coaches, and commentators in awe.

Viral Sensation & Recognition

As the video made rounds on Minnesota United’s academy social accounts, it quickly gained traction, with fans and pundits hailing it as an early contender for the best goal of 2025. Even at the youth level, moments like this highlight the immense talent developing within MLS academies.

Minnesota United academy coach was full of praise for Giel’s execution, calling it "a moment of pure instinct and technical mastery." The goal serves as a testament to the high-quality training and growing talent pool emerging from the MLS youth ranks.

The Bigger Picture

Despite Giel’s heroics, Minnesota United U16 ended up on the losing side, falling 3-2 to Houston Dynamo’s academy. However, the result took a backseat to the brilliance of the young forward’s strike.

Moments like these reinforce why MLS academies are becoming a breeding ground for future stars. Giel’s goal is not just a highlight reel moment – it’s a statement that world-class talent can emerge from anywhere.



What’s Next for Griffin Giel?

With this goal putting him in the spotlight, all eyes will be on Giel’s next performances. Minnesota United U16 will face Indy Eleven next, followed by Hoosier Premier on March 15 and 16. If this goal is any indication, Giel could be on a fast track to a promising football career.

So, move over, Ronaldo and Messi. This season’s best goal might just belong to a teenager from Minnesota.

