Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH)

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid ended in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Julian Alvarez at the center of a major controversy that has left fans divided. The Atletico forward, who had been one of his team’s standout performers across both legs, saw his penalty ruled out during the shootout after VAR intervention, handing Real Madrid a crucial advantage.

Referee Szymon Marciniak disallowed Alvarez’s spot-kick after replays suggested that he had made two touches on the ball—first with his left foot and then with his right—rendering the penalty invalid. However, the call was met with widespread confusion both in the stadium and among spectators worldwide, as many struggled to see the infringement in real time.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone expressed frustration after the game, insisting he had not seen any double touch. In contrast, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted that upon reviewing the footage, the infringement became clearer. The incident sparked heated debate among fans, with some arguing that Alvarez had only disturbed the turf beneath the ball rather than making direct contact twice. Others questioned whether the VAR footage provided enough clarity to meet the ‘clear and obvious’ error threshold required for overturning an on-field decision.

Slowed-down footage from a reverse angle appeared to show the ball slightly lifting off the turf just before Alvarez struck it, adding another layer of complexity to the controversy. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was adamant that the decision was correct, claiming he spotted the double touch in real time and dismissing Atletico’s protests as unwarranted.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked row

Among the most notable cases is Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty, which once caused a stir when it was first widely noticed. The Portuguese superstar, known for his precision and power, had unintentionally lifted the ball with his supporting foot before striking it. This slight elevation, caused by the force of his plant foot stomping the ground, has often led to a deceptive, more powerful shot that goalkeepers struggle to react to.

This incident came to light when Ronaldo converted a penalty against Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, where the ball appeared to rise unnaturally before he struck it. Initially, there was speculation that Ronaldo had made contact with the ball using his standing foot. However, ultra slow-motion replays confirmed that he had actually displaced the turf beneath the ball, causing it to shift.

Remarkably, former teammate Rio Ferdinand dismissed claims that it was merely an accident, revealing that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had refined the technique during his time at Manchester United.

"He used to do that in training you know!" Ferdinand had told BT Sport. "He used to mess about in training and do it but to do it in a game, I’m not saying he means it, but he used to do it. I swear to you, crazy but he used to do it."

Was Ronaldo's 2018 penalty against PSG legal?

According to the laws of the game, if the officials had noticed the ball's movement, the kick would have been retaken. Former Premier League referee Graham Poll had stated that while Ronaldo clearly only made contact with the ball once, its movement on the spot should have warranted a retake. However, he concedes that detecting such a subtle shift would have been nearly impossible for the referee or linesman in real time.

"You cannot blame the officials for missing it, as it would have been almost impossible to spot in real time. But with the benefit of slow-motion replays, we can see that the ball bobbled up as Ronaldo planted his left foot, before slamming it home with his right. The ball must be stationary when a penalty is struck so, had the referee spotted it, the kick would have been retaken," he had said.

