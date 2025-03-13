Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni sparked controversy after he maintained silence over the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, successfully put an end to a 12-year Champions Trophy title drought with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. This was India’s second successive ICC title in the last one year following the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados. The last time India won the Champions Trophy was in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defeating England in a thrilling final.

Indian cricket fraternity, including former cricketers, lauded Rohit Sharma and his boys for ending the team’s long Champions Trophy title drought. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, under whom India won three ICC titles, remained silent on the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy triumph. Dhoni’s silence on India’s historic victory at the Champions Trophy 2025 spiraled into a controversy after a video went viral on social media.

In a video, MS Dhoni was seen making a way out of the airport when a reporter asked him about India’s Champions Trophy triumph. The former India captain refused to make any comments and instead signalled the reporter to go away while exiting the airport in Delhi. His assistant was heard saying, “Sir, mana kar rahe hai.”

WATCH: MS Dhoni refused to comment on India’s CT 2025 win

As soon as the video went viral on social media, the netizens questioned him for being silent on India’s Champions Trophy triumph. A section of Rohit Sharma fans call him ‘insecure’ as, according to them, he did not acknowledge Rohit’s achievement. While others feel the former India captain does not speak much to the media.

Here's how netizens to MS Dhoni's silence on India's CT 2025 win

Team Indian clinched the Champions Trophy for the third time in the tournament’s history. The first title win came in 2002 when Sourav Ganguly-led side shared the prestigious title with Sri Lanka. After a gap of 11 years, the Men in Blue reclaimed the Champions Trophy title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the final.

Overall, the third Champions Trophy title was India’s third ICC title. India won the first major tournament at the 1983 World Cup and then went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup, two T20 World Cups in 2007 and 2024, and three Champions Trophy triumphs in 2002, 2013, and 2025. The Men in Blue will look to win their 8th ICC title when they host the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is currently in Mussorrie for Rishabh Pant’s wedding and will travel back to Chennai likely today to rejoin Chennai Super Kings preparatory camp ahead of the IPL 2025, scheduled to take place on March 22.

