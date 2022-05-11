Mbappe's Madrid visit: PSG star's sighting close to Bernabeu stadium, Al-Khelaifi's claim and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe and teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, sending Real Madrid fans into a tizzy.

Sensational striker Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a transfer to La Liga champions Real Madrid, so news that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star had been spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday made waves among football enthusiasts. What's more, the Frenchman was pictured at a restaurant just down the road from the Los Blancos' Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, fuelling speculation that he is close to sealing his future move. Also read: After Madrid drama, PSG star Mbappe takes flight back to Paris; fans remain clueless

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer, but the Parisian club are hoping Mbappe will stay with reports stating that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the star striker's representatives held negotiations last month in Qatar.

However, the 13-time European champions, who could extend their record when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris, could still pull off one of the biggest transfers in football with reports stating that Mbappe's representatives are likely to travel to Madrid for talks this week.

According to Cope, Mbappe and his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted entering one of Madrid's top restaurants, Lena, which is located just down the Paseo de la Castellana from the Bernabeu. Hakimi's brother, Nabil, too joined the two players, a day after PSG drew 2-2 against Troyes in their Ligue 1 clash in Paris. WATCH: Mbappe, Hakimi at a restaurant in Spain

The restaurant owned by Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia is just two stops away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Metro line No. 10, or just close to 3 km. While one does not expect a World Cup-winning footballer to take the metro, even a journey by car would take less than 10 minutes.

Later that afternoon, the Frenchman posted a mirror selfie on Instagram moments after being seen at a restaurant in Madrid. While most fans welcomed the PSG stars to Madrid, there were a few who wondered what Mbappe's caption that read, "OFF," meant.

Having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe and the rest of the team were given a few days off before making the trip for Saturday's clash against Montpellier, before they bring the season to a close in Paris against Metz on May 21.

Mbappe and Hakimi also reportedly met up for dinner with PSG teammates Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas, two more former Real players. When asked by a reporter from Cadena SER why the PSG stars were in Madrid, Navas replied, "We've got a few days of holidays."

The Costa Rica goalkeeper, however, remained mum when quizzed about Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid this summer "I would love to say something about it, but I have no idea. I hope he stays with us. Those are personal issues and I haven't spoken to him," Navas said.

What's interesting is that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also in the Spanish capital on Monday. The Qatari businessman was in Madrid for the European Club Association meeting taking place, as is customary, ahead of the UEFA Congress to hear from its member clubs.

According to reports, the PSG owner made an explosive claim at the ECA meeting as he ensured members that Mbappe would extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions to renew his stay at the Parc des Princes. However, there is no confirmation if Al-Khelaifi made these remarks.

On Tuesday, Mbappe shared a story of himself sitting comfortably with his feet up on his flight back home with an emoticon of a plane. However, fans remained disappointed as nothing concrete came out of the Frenchman's visit to the Spanish capital.

Last week, French artist Ora Ito, a close friend of Mbappe, sparked a massive hysteria with an Instagram story that suggested the Frenchman has packed up his stuff for his next destination. In one of the photos, Ito thanked the sensational striker for gifting him a signed jersey. In the background, a shelf with packed trophies and cardboard boxes with newspaper covers about the PSG star was seen, leaving fans worried.

