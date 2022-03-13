Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash since Champions League exit

PSG hosted Bordeaux on Sunday for the first match since that encounter – with Messi and Neymar, who arrived at the club amid much fanfare in the summers of 2021 and 2017, respectively, booed and whistled with every touch of the ball.

Following Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the Champions League after a shocker against Real Madrid, legendary forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar received the loudest boos at Parc des Princes as the players took the field for their Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The league leaders were left stunned as they were eliminated from Europe's elite football competition on Wednesday night against Real Madrid with a late collapse in the game.

A quickfire second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema turned the tie in the hosts' favour with a comeback described as "magic" by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

It was another disappointing campaign for PSG, who have not tasted success in the Champions League since securing their major Qatar-backed takeover in 2011.

Neither Messi nor Neymar was able to make a telling contribution on Spanish soil – against former rivals from their days at Barcelona – and are considered to be offering little return on investments of faith and funds made in them.

PSG hosted Bordeaux today for the first match since that encounter – with Messi and Neymar, who arrived at the club amid much fanfare in the summers of 2021 and 2017, respectively, booed and whistled with every touch of the ball.

The Brazilian has taken in regular spells on the treatment table during an injury-hit stint in France, while the Argentine has registered just seven goals through his opening 26 games for PSG – alongside a healthy haul of 10 assists.

As the announcer read out the team sheet before kick-off, PSG fans made their feelings about the French giant's latest Champions League disappointment. All but one name was greeted with boos. The exception was Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker scored the opening goal for the home team in the 24th minute, followed by goals from Neymar and Leandro Paredes in the 52nd and 61st minute, helping PSG register a 3-0 win.

The drama surrounding the two South American footballers came a day after PSG ultras called on president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to resign following the latest European humbling for their club.

The ultras have called for meaningful change in the club's board of directors, a month on from their major protest at a Ligue 1 clash in which they blasted the 'overpaid mercenaries' on their books and attacked the board.

Yet Sunday's match was marked by the fact that Messi and Neymar were singled out for boos by the home support, with the club's fans instead showing support to their strike partner Mbappe.

Every time Mbappe – who is set to leave the club this summer as a free agent with contract talks at a standstill – touched the ball, there were notable cheers and applause from the PSG support.

The French international did his best to find a way past Real Madrid on a continental stage, as he registered goals home and away but was let down by those around him.

Mbappe is yet to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes, with the Blancos one of his suitors – but PSG supporters appear prepared to forgive their star striker for causing another unwelcome distraction as they continue to back his cause.