    Djokovic thanks Serie A champions AC Milan for birthday gift; lauds Ibrahimovich

    First Published May 23, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

    AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title but the first for 11 years by cruising to victory at Sassuolo.

    AC Milan clinched their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style, sparking massive jubilation among fans, including World No.1 tennis star Novak Djokovic.

    Stefano Pioli's side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan, but after Giroud squeezed the ball home in the 17th minute, a 19th Serie A title never looked in doubt.

    The final whistle was greeted with wild scenes of celebration from the club, who have waited far too long for a Scudetto for a side of their grandeur, as they finished two points above Inter, whose home win over Sampdoria was in vain.

    Applauding the team's effort was AC Milan fan, and Djokovic took to Instagram to thank the team for winning the coveted trophy on the Serbian's 35th birthday. "Thank you for my birthday present. We are champions of Italy. Good guys. You are the strongest Ibra," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

    Djokovic, who is in Paris to defend this French Open title, will face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round at Roland Garros. This will be the third time these two men will face off against each other, with Novak Djokovic winning the previous two matches in straight sets.

