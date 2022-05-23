Djokovic thanks Serie A champions AC Milan for birthday gift; lauds Ibrahimovich

AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title but the first for 11 years by cruising to victory at Sassuolo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

AC Milan clinched their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style, sparking massive jubilation among fans, including World No.1 tennis star Novak Djokovic. Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stefano Pioli's side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan, but after Giroud squeezed the ball home in the 17th minute, a 19th Serie A title never looked in doubt.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The final whistle was greeted with wild scenes of celebration from the club, who have waited far too long for a Scudetto for a side of their grandeur, as they finished two points above Inter, whose home win over Sampdoria was in vain.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Applauding the team's effort was AC Milan fan, and Djokovic took to Instagram to thank the team for winning the coveted trophy on the Serbian's 35th birthday. "Thank you for my birthday present. We are champions of Italy. Good guys. You are the strongest Ibra," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said. Also read: Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

Image Credit: Getty Images