My era at Bayern Munich is over, says Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links

Robert Lewandowski, winner of the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, says he will leave Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in the summer.

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, who bagged the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, has confirmed that his time with Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich is 'over', and he cannot see himself staying at the club next season. Also read: Lewandowski has animated 'Barcelona phone call' in Bayern Munich dressing room

The Polish superstar, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at his national team's training camp on Monday that a summer transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. Lewandowski has been linked with a move away from the German champions this summer after spending the last eight years at the club.

"My era at Bayern is over," Lewandowski told reporters while on international duty with Poland. "I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern's a serious club, and I believe they won't keep me. I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me," he added.

The 33-year-old striker was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland's Nations League match against Wales. German broadcaster Sport1 previously reported that Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi and Barcelona had verbally agreed to a three-year deal.

Reports suggest that Lewandowski had expressed his intention to leave Bayern Munich when the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic expressed interest in signing Erling Haaland last August.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has since agreed to move to Manchester City, but the damage may have already been done, with Lewandowski angered by the prospect of being replaced by his younger counterpart. Also read: Is EPL ready for Alvarez, Haaland? Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst

Should Lewandowski walk away from Bayern Munich, the Polish superstar would do so with a remarkable record, having netted 344 goals in 374 matches for the Bavarian giants. He has won the Bundesliga in every year that he has been at the club, while he also helped the side to Champions League glory in 2020.

Lewandowski's comments are likely to put a number of European clubs on high alert. Barcelona is currently leading the race to sign the Poland international. However, the 33-year-old's former agent, Maik Barthel, recently claimed that Lewandowski has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid.

The 14-time Champions League winners missed out on sensational striker Kylian Mbappe earlier this month after the Frenchman opted to stay at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and it is not out of the question that they could turn their attention to Lewandowski.

