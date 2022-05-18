Lewandowski has animated 'Barcelona phone call' in Bayern Munich dressing room

Robert Lewandowski reportedly took a phone call in the Bayern Munich dressing room to discuss his potential move to Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski's transfer saga is one of the most discussed football transfers this summer, and the striker reportedly took a phone call with regards to his potential move to Barcelona in the Bayern Munich dressing room - in front of his teammates. Also read: Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski

The Poland international, who went public with his desire to leave the Bundesliga giants, was reportedly overheard having an animated phone conversation in the dressing room about the difficulties he's facing in securing his exit from the club.

According to Sport Bild, the 33-year-old's conversation was in Polish, but one word that Lewandowski's Bayern Munich teammates could clearly hear was Barcelona. The report added that the Pole took the La Liga giants' name several times, a clear indication that the star striker is determined to start a new chapter.

Reports earlier suggested that Barcelona are keen to sign Lewandowski and the Polish superstar is their number one priority in the summer transfer window. The striker has one year remaining on his Bayern contract but is eager to make a switch to the Camp Nou in the coming months. And Barcelona is reportedly willing to pay between 35 to 40 million euros for Lewandowski. The player himself is willing to lower his salary to make the finances work.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or runner-up played what could be his final match for the German giants last Saturday, scoring in a 2-2 draw away to Wolfsburg to round out his sensational goal tally this season to a whopping 35 strikes in 34 Bundesliga games.

Post-match, the Poland captain finally shed light on the situation after weeks of speculation and told Sky Germany, "I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan (Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director) and informed him that the decision was made - and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern."

"Both sides have to think about the future. It's best if we find the best solution for both sides. I said to (Salihamidzic) that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it - also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That's all I can say. I still have a year's contract. But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We'll have to wait and see what happens," Lewandowski added.

Salihamidzic, however, has vowed not to sell the striker by declaring to Viaplay, "Our position has not changed. The fact is he has a contract to 30 June 2023."

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will have little say in the matter and looked to the future when asked about losing his star man. "It's not nice when you lose a good player. There's little room for grief. You have to try to make the best of the situation," Nagelsmann added after the Wolfsburg draw.

