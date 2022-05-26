Is EPL ready for Alvarez, Haaland? Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst

Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez scored six goals in an astonishing performance for River Plate against Alianza Lima on Wednesday.

Manchester City fans are struggling to hide their excitement at the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez. The sensational striker scored six goals in one game for River Plate, ahead of joining new signee Erling Haaland to create a formidable front-line at the Etihad next season.

Alvarez scored a double hat-trick in an astonishing performance as River Plate registered an 8-1 win against Alianza Lima, sending fans of the Argentine into a tizzy.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Alvarez would be joining the Premier League champions, but Pep Guardiola deemed it better for his development to send him back to River Plate on loan. It appears to have been an inspired decision, with the 22-year-old impressing with the club he joined in 2016.

Comparisons have been made between Alvarez and City's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero, naturally due to their shared nationality. Aguero's record for the Sky Blues was five goals in one game, but Alvarez went one better for River Plate on Wednesday night.

City fans were most delighted by the variety of goals showcased by the young sensation and his desire to work hard and create opportunities for himself. Having just claimed their 4th Premier League title in five years, City supporters on social media were already fawning over the prospect of Alvarez and Erling Haaland linking up next season along with their crucial playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

"The Premier League isn't ready for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez on the same team as Kevin De Bruyne," one fan said.

Another noted, "Just the six goals in one game for Julian Alvarez. £15m for him will go down as a ridiculous piece of business."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: