Frenkie de Jong is NOT for sale, insists Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has doubled down on the club's Frenkie de Jong stance, insisting the midfielder is not for sale despite transfer interest from Manchester United.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite Manchester United's interest in Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated the club's stance that he is not for sale. Reports said that a deal for the Dutch midfielder was 90% finished last week. However, club president Laporta asserted that the Catalan giants do not want to let him go, thus indicating that he would play a significant role in Xavi Hernandez's team this coming season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a press conference presenting new signing Franck Kessie, Laporta said, "Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player. We don't want to transfer him." Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

Image Credit: Getty Images

To completely restructure the Red Devils roster, new United manager Erik ten Hag has placed midfield playmaker De Jong at the top of his summer transfer want list. The 25-year-old Holland international will serve as the midfield's backbone for the Dutchman.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It is believed that United would initially pay the Spanish club about 55 million pounds for De Jong, with the price increasing to close to 70 million pounds. According to reports, the midfielder was willing to move to Old Trafford, and coming to a personal agreement with Ten Hag was not expected to be complicated.

Image Credit: Getty Images