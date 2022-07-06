Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frenkie de Jong is NOT for sale, insists Barcelona President Joan Laporta

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 7:35 PM IST

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta has doubled down on the club's Frenkie de Jong stance, insisting the midfielder is not for sale despite transfer interest from Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite Manchester United's interest in Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated the club's stance that he is not for sale. Reports said that a deal for the Dutch midfielder was 90% finished last week. However, club president Laporta asserted that the Catalan giants do not want to let him go, thus indicating that he would play a significant role in Xavi Hernandez's team this coming season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a press conference presenting new signing Franck Kessie, Laporta said, "Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player. We don't want to transfer him."

    Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    To completely restructure the Red Devils roster, new United manager Erik ten Hag has placed midfield playmaker De Jong at the top of his summer transfer want list. The 25-year-old Holland international will serve as the midfield's backbone for the Dutchman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is believed that United would initially pay the Spanish club about 55 million pounds for De Jong, with the price increasing to close to 70 million pounds. According to reports, the midfielder was willing to move to Old Trafford, and coming to a personal agreement with Ten Hag was not expected to be complicated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    De Jong's desire to join United this summer was said to have been greatly influenced by the promise of a reunion with Ten Hag. Since joining Barcelona from Ajax, the sensational player has made 140 appearances, scoring 13 goals in those three seasons. The Copa del Rey he won in 2021 was his only trophy at Camp Nou.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    tennis wimbledon 2022 Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari breaks her silence over assault claims snt

    Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari breaks her silence over assault claims

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB for 2 years, Halicharan Narzary stays with Hyderabad FC HFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic fans go gaga over serbian 'wings activated' eagle mode snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic fans go gaga over Serb's 'wings activated' eagle mode

    football PSG boss Christophe Galtier 'happy' Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure snt

    PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

    Recent Stories

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution gcw

    Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation says I am fine drb

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin off IndiGo Raipur Indore flight gcw

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

    Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis snt

    Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

    WWE SummerSlam 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

    Recent Videos

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon