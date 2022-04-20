'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

On Monday, the Portugal international announced he and Georgina Rodriquez had lost their baby boy shortly after the latter gave birth to twins.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was a night that witnessed emotions at a fever pitch. Liverpool and Manchester United fans kept their rivalries aside to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, a day after the veteran striker and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the tragic death of their newborn twin son. Also read: Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash at Anfield, both teams observed a moment of silence and wore black arm bands in tribute, while the football community also offered condolences on social media. Also read: Man United, Pele, Usain Bolt and others mourn death of Ronaldo's newborn twin son

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite a bitter rivalry that dates back to the 19th century, fans of both teams came together in the seventh minute - the same number Ronaldo wears for his club - at Anfield with a minute's applause. Watch: Anfield shows support to Ronaldo and his family during the Man United vs Liverpool clash

Image Credit: Getty Images

Some United fans sang the 37-year-old striker's name and held up his shirt, while Liverpool fans sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone', with manager Jurgen Klopp also applauding along with the fans.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports before kick-off, "Of course, this is the worst that can happen. I'm a father with two sons myself, so I'm fully aware of what that means, and we're all behind him, we're all with him, and we wish him and his family that they are strong together."

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Monday, the Portugal international announced he and Georgina Rodriquez had lost their baby boy shortly after the latter gave birth to twins. Ronaldo missed the derby game as he was on compassionate leave.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool won the match 4-0, going to the top of the Premier League with nearest rivals Manchester City playing Brighton & Hove Albion.

Image Credit: Getty Images