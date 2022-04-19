Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of a family barbecue just hours before the death of their newborn son, it emerged today.

Image Credit: Georgina Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

A day after Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriquez announced the sad demise of their newborn son, it has now emerged that the couple enjoyed a family barbecue just hours before the heart-breaking incident.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Saturday, the Manchester United legend, who scored his 60th career hat-trick in the team's 3-2 win against Norwich City, was reportedly seen walking off the pitch with the ball under his jersey, which gave the appearance of a baby bump. Also read: 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Following this feat, the Portugal international is believed to have enjoyed a family get together with his partner Georgina and her sister Ivana, with a baby believed to be her four-month-old daughter Deva on her lap, and a Spanish sports reporter friend of Ronaldo's called Edu Aguirre.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Although it is unclear when the gathering took place, the United star can be seen sporting an Adidas training T-shirt, and it appears to be around sunset, suggesting the barbecue session took place most likely after Saturday's match. Georgina posted footage of the barbecue on her Instagram Stories early on Sunday morning, showing a leafy residential street and wrote in Spanish, "Good Morning Manchester."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The couple was expecting twins last night, but only their daughter survived. Georgina reportedly gave birth at a hospital in Manchester, given that her sister was in the city along with Aguirre and his partner Julia Salmean.

Image Credit: Ivana Rodriguez Instagram

Ivana became a mother for the first time last November with Spanish boyfriend Carlos Garcia and starred in the recent hit Netflix programme 'I Am Georgina' about her sister's rags-to-riches life. She also posted on Instagram yesterday, saying that she was in England.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's newborn son did not survive, and the legendary footballer took to social media to announce the tragic news. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the official statement read. Also read: Man United, Pele, Usain Bolt and others mourn death of Ronaldo's newborn twin son

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Meanwhile, Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins claimed the birth had been a Caesarian by saying it had been 'programmed' to take place yesterday because it was a day between games for Ronaldo. Manchester United are due to face Liverpool at Anfield tonight, but the Portuguese star is unlikely to play.

Image Credit: Katia Aveiro Instagram

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro released an emotional open letter in which she said, "I love you, and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The footballing legend broke the news that he and Georgina were expecting twins in October 2021. Ronaldo shared the news with fans on social media, gushing that the pair's 'hearts are full of love.' "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," he wrote. Ronaldo's post showed him and Georgina proudly displaying their twins' ultrasounds and an image of his four children swimming together.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram