MLS clubs know what Lionel Messi wants; is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona?

Will Lionel Messi renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next year, make a sensational comeback to Barcelona, or choose another option altogether? Here's what clubs in the Major League Soccer (MLS) believe.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi's future remains one of the most discussed topics in world football. With the Argentinian icon's deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire at the end of the current campaign, speculations are rife if the veteran footballer will make a sensational comeback to Barcelona or choose another path altogether. However, reports claim that clubs in Major League Soccer seem to have a clue about the superstar's alleged future destination.

Messi, focused on Argentina's World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar, would be relieved to be among goals again. After a slow start to life in Paris last year, the sensational striker has found his footing and has been particularly brilliant this season. In just 12 games in all competitions, the talisman has already scored seven goals and set up eight more, showcasing his quality despite his advancing age.

Even as Messi focuses on his form and November-December's showpiece event, PSG has reportedly started scrambling over ways to retain the legendary striker. The Ligue 1 champions are keen on keeping hold of the 35-year-old talisman and have reportedly offered him a one-year contract with an option of a further twelve months.

Meanwhile, Barcelona plans to bring their legend back to Camp Nou as they explore ways and means to mend ties with Messi to give him the chance to hang up his boots at the Catalan club. President Joan Laporta is reportedly on a mission to fulfil this and the economic vice president Eduard Romeu too has stated bringing the icon back would be financially possible.

At the same time, there have been speculations that Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs were looking at swooping on Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner admitting that he could be open to a move to the States. Some reports even suggested a move from Paris to Inter Miami could be on the cards.

However, El Chiringuito reported on Sunday that a return to the Catalan side for Messi appears imminent. The Spanish program's host, Josep Pedrerol, stated that those within the MLS believe that the PSG forward will return to Barcelona next summer.

"People close to Messi had commented that those who rule in the North American league were for next season; it can't be yet," Pedrerol said. "Why? Messi wants to play for Barca. That is what was said in that meeting of very important people in the North American League. Next season. Messi will not be able to be [in MLS] yet because he wants to return to Barca."

