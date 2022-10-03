Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLS clubs know what Lionel Messi wants; is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona?

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Will Lionel Messi renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next year, make a sensational comeback to Barcelona, or choose another option altogether? Here's what clubs in the Major League Soccer (MLS) believe.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi's future remains one of the most discussed topics in world football. With the Argentinian icon's deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire at the end of the current campaign, speculations are rife if the veteran footballer will make a sensational comeback to Barcelona or choose another path altogether. However, reports claim that clubs in Major League Soccer seem to have a clue about the superstar's alleged future destination.

    Also read: Barcelona desperate for Messi's return? La Liga giants to 'cut wage bill by £150 mn' to pave way for PSG star

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi, focused on Argentina's World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar, would be relieved to be among goals again. After a slow start to life in Paris last year, the sensational striker has found his footing and has been particularly brilliant this season. In just 12 games in all competitions, the talisman has already scored seven goals and set up eight more, showcasing his quality despite his advancing age.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even as Messi focuses on his form and November-December's showpiece event, PSG has reportedly started scrambling over ways to retain the legendary striker. The Ligue 1 champions are keen on keeping hold of the 35-year-old talisman and have reportedly offered him a one-year contract with an option of a further twelve months.

    Also read: Is Messi's Barcelona return speculation annoying PSG Chief? Al-Khelaifi takes a jibe at La Liga rivals again

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Barcelona plans to bring their legend back to Camp Nou as they explore ways and means to mend ties with Messi to give him the chance to hang up his boots at the Catalan club. President Joan Laporta is reportedly on a mission to fulfil this and the economic vice president Eduard Romeu too has stated bringing the icon back would be financially possible.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the same time, there have been speculations that Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs were looking at swooping on Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner admitting that he could be open to a move to the States. Some reports even suggested a move from Paris to Inter Miami could be on the cards.

    Also read: Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, El Chiringuito reported on Sunday that a return to the Catalan side for Messi appears imminent. The Spanish program's host, Josep Pedrerol, stated that those within the MLS believe that the PSG forward will return to Barcelona next summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "People close to Messi had commented that those who rule in the North American league were for next season; it can't be yet," Pedrerol said. "Why? Messi wants to play for Barca. That is what was said in that meeting of very important people in the North American League. Next season. Messi will not be able to be [in MLS] yet because he wants to return to Barca."

    Also read: Revealed: The secret behind Lionel Messi's promising start to second season at PSG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If this information is accurate, it will significantly increase the Blaugrana's prospects of re-signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Following how Messi exited the club, there has been some tension between Laporta and the Argentina captain. The 35-year-old icon is also rumoured to have a rocky relationship with other players, including Gerard Pique. But the La Liga giants are already looking for ways to woo the PSG forward back to the team and trying to mend fences with the world-famous legend.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    football man city vs man united Humiliation disrespect disbelief How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up erik ten hag conundrum snt

    Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Miller's ton goes in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs to seal series snake reaction snt

    IND vs SA 2022: Surya, KL Rahul show helps India seal first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil

    legends league cricket 2022 ross taylor ashley nurse blazing knocks against bhilwara kings power india capitals into final

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    Recent Stories

    Nobel Prize 2022 Svante Paabo bags award in medicine for discoveries concerning human evolution gcw

    Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo bags award in medicine for 'discoveries concerning human evolution'

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know AJR

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera 5000mAh battery launched is it worth buying gcw

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon