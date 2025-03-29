IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter wants to see MS Dhoni batting up the order after defeat against RCB

Read Full Article

Following the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their Indian Premier League (IPL), former Australia and CSK legend Shane Watson said that star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni should have come up the order above Ravichandran Ashwin to give the five-time champions the best chance of winning.

Dhoni's move to come and bat at number nine received criticism from fans and ex-cricketers alike as CSK succumbed to a 50-run loss to RCB at their home arena of Chepauk Stadium on Friday, marking their second loss to the Red and Gold franchise at their home. Dhoni came to the crease with his team at 99/7 in 15.2 overs while chasing 197 runs to win and his brief cameo of 30* in 16 balls, with three fours and two sixes, though entertaining, was simply not enough.

Shane Watson on MS Dhoni's batting order

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar, Watson said on Dhoni being promoted up the order, "This is exactly what CSK fans come to see--30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he is still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills."

"From a wicket-keeping perspective, he is still as sharp as ever--whipping the bails off in an instant. That tells me his game is in great shape, and he is as well-prepared as he possibly can be. If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line. Of course, the crowd absolutely loved what he did tonight, but if he had come in sooner, CSK might have had a stronger shot at victory," he added.

Shane Watson not happy with Rahul Tripathi-Rachin Ravindra opening combination

Watson also pointed out some "disappointing" decisions during CSK's loss, such as Rahul Tripathi opening with Rachin Ravindra and pushing down skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to number three.

"Even one of the shots Ruturaj played--where he gave himself room against Hazlewood--was uncharacteristic. Normally, he stands still and reacts, but this showed he was under pressure. At the moment, Deepak Hooda is just not up to it; he played each ball as if he was trying to survive. Batting Sam Curran at number 5 was also questionable--I see him as more of a number seven batter. Right now, CSK hasn't got their combinations right, and they need to make a few adjustments. If they persist with this batting line-up, they risk being exposed," he added.

How CSK surrendered their Chepauk fortress to RCB?

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Phil Salt (34 in 16 balls, with five fours and a six) powered RCB with some attacking shots in the start, Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) struggled to stamp his authority. After a 45-run opening stand, Devdutt Paddikal (27 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played an entertaining cameo and Rajat Patidar (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) had some crucial partnerships. In the end, Tim David (22* in eight balls, with a four and three sixes) delivered a magnificent cameo), taking RCB to 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) was also pretty solid with the ball.

During the run-chase, RCB was sensational in controlling CSK batters, as Hazlewood (3/21) got Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over. Rachin Ravindra (41 in 31 balls, with five fours) tried to put up a fight, but Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) made sure he did not get any support. MS Dhoni played a cameo of 30* in 16 balls, with three fours and two sixes. But RCB restricted CSK to 146/8.

Patidar secured the 'Player of the Match' title.

