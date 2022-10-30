Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Barcelona, who were knocked out of the Champions League for a second consecutive season, is reportedly desperate to bring their former club legend, Lionel Messi, back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the January transfer window.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona endured another nightmare this week after failing to qualify for the Champions League 2022-23 knockout stage for the second consecutive season. Despite signing Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, the Catalan club failed to make an impression in Europe's elite football competition. Xavi Hernandez's team would be keen to bounce back after the hard blow they were dealt this week. Is former club legend Lionel Messi the answer to their prayers?

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Barcelona boss Xavi gives interesting insight into long-running rivalry

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to SPORT, Barcelona and president Joan Laporta are keen to bring their former superstar, Messi, back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The report adds the desperate La Liga team, who let go of the Argentinian hero in the summer of 2021 owing to financial difficulties, do not want to wait until his contract expires in June 2023 and reportedly want to bring him on board in January transfer window.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier this month, before the Ballon d'Or 2022 gala, Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed the club's aim regarding one of the finest players in their history. "Leo's (Messi) era did not end the way we all wanted it to. We have a moral debt with him and we would like the end of his career to be wearing the Barcelona shirt," the Spaniard told reporters.

    Also read: Barcelona's Champions League disaster: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana failed for second season in a row

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona's long-running financial problems are well-documented, but the 1:1 rule will reportedly be in force over the winter instead of the 1:4 rule next summer. With the 1:1 rule, the Blaugrana can spend 1 euro for every 1 euro they recoup. In contrast, with the 1:4 rule, they could only pay one euro for every four euros they make back, making a transfer for the Argentinian legend unfeasible. As a result, a January transfer would be an economically viable option for the Catalan club, but Laporta and economic vice-president Mateu Alemany have an uphill task ahead.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports suggest that Barcelona's route to a sensational Messi comeback from Parc des Princes would be challenging, as the Parisian club are not keen on selling him to any team. The 35-year-old forward, who has been in sublime form this season, appears to have settled in the French capital and is enjoying a stellar goal-scoring spree. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 7 Ligue 1 and 4 Champions League goals this season and became a fan favourite at PSG. 

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Ligue 1 champions are said to be working to extend Messi's contract beyond next summer, and Barcelona is yet to initiate any contact with Messi over a possible return. The report in SPORT adds that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi would have zero interest in speaking to the Spanish giants over the Argentinian legend's return, given the past relations between the two clubs.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Finally, Messi is expected to decide his future once the Qatar World Cup 2022 ends. The tournament will be the Argentina captain's last outing in the showpiece event. His focus will remain on lifting the coveted trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. It remains to be seen what transpires in the January transfer window. Will the 35-year-old forward make a remarkable comeback for his one last dance at Barcelona, or will PSG extend his contract for another year? Only time will tell.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

