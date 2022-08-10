'Are you human?' Zlatan Ibrahimovic fans stunned after AC Milan star shows off muscular legs post surgery

Legendary striker and AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic never disappoints his fans. This time, the Swedish icon revealed the state of his legs 11 weeks after undergoing an Achilles tendon operation.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old footballer posted a photograph on Instagram where he showed his muscular thighs and calves while lying in a hammock in the sun. "Limitless #11weeksafter," wrote Zlatan in the caption.

Fans flooded the Swedish talisman's post with several comments as most people remain shocked at the definition of his leg muscles despite being 40 years old. One fan, @ohmygoal, responded humorously, asking Zlatan: Are you human?

MMA professional Erko Jun replied, stating, "Balkan genetics." 'The King', 'Lion', 'Beast', 'The God' were some of the other adjectives dropped by Zlatan's followers.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly travelled back to Milanello earlier this week to continue his physical rehabilitation after spending the majority of his time there with a personal staff recovering from knee surgery.

The AC Milan star will also be at San Siro on Saturday for the season-opening match against Udinese. After that, he will go back to Sardinia for additional physiotherapy before eventually returning to Sweden. Then, starting in October, he will return to Milan to continue working and gradually join the group.