    Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    First Published May 23, 2022, 6:53 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe shocked the football world when he signed a three-year extension contract with Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing Real Madrid again.

    After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to sign a three-year extension with the Ligue 1 champions, the Frenchman's little brother, Ethan Mbappe, is facing the wrath of irked Los Blancos fans.

    On Sunday, the 15-year-old midfielder, who also plays for the Parisian club, posted photographs with his teammates and captioned it, "All the time together." Several Real Madrid fans targeted the teenager, and comments demanding him not follow his elder brother's footsteps poured in.

    This summer, the 23-year-old sensational striker was expected to move to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his contract with PSG. However, the Frenchman made a shocking u-turn as he committed himself to the Ligue 1 champions till 2025.

    Mbappe's decision has left several fans of the La Liga champions miffed, and they decided to lash out their rage at Kylian's younger brother, Ethan. One user commented, "Make your brother think about some passion."

    "Don't be like Mbappe play for your dream, not for money," added another user. Another comment read, "Your brother broke our hearts, we are angry with him😔😔😔."

    Some fans of Real Madrid also claimed that Kylian Mbappe was greedy for money and hence decided to stay back at PSG. "Your brother is a money grabber," one user stated. Annoyed fans also posted emojis of rats and claimed that both Ethan and his elder brother Kylian are 'rats of Paris'.

    However, a few PSG fans tried to stop the Real Madrid wrath. "Don't get in his business. He's just barely living the dream & has nothing to do with his brother. He's on the come up, don't come in & abuse Ethan's Social media pages," one user stated in defence of Mbappe's younger brother.

    "Stop giving him hate. He has not done anything. Please leave Ethan and Kylian alone!!" another user added, asking Real Madrid fans to stop unleashing their anger on both the PSG stars.

    On Sunday, the 2018 World Cup winner took to Instagram to explain his choice of PSG over Real Madrid. "I honestly want to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president, Florentino Perez. I acknowledge how lucky and privileged I have been to be courted by such an institution. I have no doubt they will be disappointed. I will be right behind them in the Champions League final in Paris, my home," added Mbappe, who marked his new deal by scoring a hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 win over Metz on the last night of the Ligue 1 season.

