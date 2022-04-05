'Apologise, regroup': Arteta stresses on need to focus in race for 4th after Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has apologised for the Gunner's 'unacceptable' performance in their 3-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday. However, the Spaniard harped on the need to regroup and focus on ensuring they secure their berth in next year's Champions League.

    Following the loss at Selhurst Park, Arsenal slipped to fifth in the league table, a spot below north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. Arsenal currently has 54 points from 29 games, while the Lillie Whites have 54 points from 30 games with a goal difference of 15. 

    "We weren't at the races today, especially in the first half. We were late to every ball, soft in the duels and didn't earn the right to play. When we did a little bit, we were sloppy on the ball, and we didn't have any dominance, any sequences of play where we could take some control of the game, and we conceded two poor goals. Overall it's unacceptable. We put our hands up, apologise, regroup," Arteta told reporters after the defeat.

    The Arsenal boss added that the team spoke about the importance of winning individual battles. "We discussed it just before kick-off. The way you win here is when you compete the way you should. That means you win duels, have a presence and the composure on the pitch to manager certain situations," he added.

    "They are a really physical team, and the pitch is not the best to do that, so you have to find a way to do other things that usually you don't have to do. We didn't manage to do that," Arteta said as he praised Patrick Vieira's team.

    Arteta was asked if perhaps one of the reasons for the defeat was the pressure being applied to them by Tottenham in the top-four race. He responded, "No, the pressure has been there the last seven or eight weeks. Today we didn't perform. It's as simple as that. We were second best in every department. It's as simple as that. We have a game in hand still. In the nine games, a lot will happen. We have to focus on ourselves."

    Meanwhile, providing an update on Kieran Tierney's injury, the Arsenal manager said the defender would see a specialist on Tuesday for his knee injury, which kept him out of the game. "The feeling that he had wasn't positive and what the scans showed either. But we have to wait and see what happens," Arteta said.

