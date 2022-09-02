EPL 2022-23: Manchester United vs Arsenal: Erik ten Hag teases potential Antony debut at Old Trafford

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax, and all eyes will be on whether the 22-year-old will make his debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following a blockbuster move from Ajax to Manchester United, football enthusiasts cannot stop talking about when sensational Brazilian winger Antony would make his debut for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, and the deal is believed to be worth 100 million euros, including add-ons. Also read: Will Antony spark Manchester United's revival?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has worked with Antony for two years at Ajax following his 16 million euros arrival from Sāo Paolo in 2020. The winger scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in his 84 appearances during his time in Amsterdam, and the Red Devils would hope the Brazilian replicates his magic as they seek to restore their glory.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After Manchester United's 1-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, Ten Hag was coy about Antony's involvement in Red Devils' upcoming clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Asked if Antony would debut at Old Trafford against the Gunners, the Dutchman said, "We have to see. Today he did his first training, individual, and then we have two team sessions, and we will see for Sunday." WATCH: Manchester United announce the arrival of Antony to Old Trafford

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following his high-profile move to the Premier League, Antony expressed joy over joining 'one of the most iconic clubs in the world'. "I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family and all my coaches and teammates, because I could not have gotten here without them," the Brazilian winger added.

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter